Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, three Americans advance to quarterfinals

Danielle Collins was one of three Americans to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Men's No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev won in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne. Three American women also clinched quarterfinal spots with fourth-round wins. Medvedev beat American Maxime Cressy in a match that lasted three hours and 30 minutes. The Russian totaled 15 aces, converted 3 of 12 break points and totaled just 11 unforced errors and six double faults. Advertisement

"It was a difficult match," Medvedev told reporters. "I feel like I didn't really get used to it. It could have gone either way. It was really close and tough."

Cressy fired 18 aces, did not win a break point and totaled 49 unforced errors and 18 double faults.

Medvedev advanced to face No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada for a spot in the semifinals. Auger-Aliassime beat No. 27 Marin Cilic of Croatia 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, 7-6(4).

No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 7 Mateo Berrettini of Italy, No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 14 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No. 17 Gael Monfils of France were among the other men's players to advance through Sunday and Monday matches in the Round of 16.

Shapovalov dispatched of No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany in straight sets. He won the two-hour, 21-minute match 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3. The Canadien will face Nadal in the quarterfinals at 11 p.m. EST Monday on ESPN2.

On the women's side, No. 7 Iga Swiatek of Poland dropped her first set 5-7 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea, but bounced back with 6-3, 6-3 final sets to advance to the quarterfinals.

No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia and No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova were among the top women's players who clinched quarterfinal spots with weekend wins.

No. 21 Jessica Pegula, No. 27 Danielle Collins and Madison Keys were the American women who advanced with fourth-round wins. Pegula upset No. 5 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Sunday in Melbourne. Keys upset No. 8 Paula Badosa of Spain. Collins beat No. 19 Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Keys will face Krejcikova in the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. EST Monday on ESPN2. Pegula will face Barty in the quarterfinals. The winners from those matches will meet in the semifinals.

Collins will face Cornet in her quarterfinal match.

Live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open airs from 7 p.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday on ESPN2. The women's semifinals air Wednesday on ESPN. The men's semifinals air on Thursday and Friday on ESPN.

The women's singles final airs at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. The men's singles final airs at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.