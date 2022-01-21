Trending
Jan. 21, 2022 / 10:30 AM

Bob Goalby, who won 1968 Masters on scorecard error, dies at 92

By Alex Butler
Bob Goalby, who won 1968 Masters on scorecard error, dies at 92
Bob Goalby, the winner of the 1968 Masters Tournament, died Wednesday in Belleville, Ill. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Professional golfer Bob Goalby, who was awarded a 1968 Masters victory when his opponent signed a faulty scorecard, has died, the PGA Tour announced. He was 92.

The PGA Tour said Goalby died Wednesday in Belleville, Ill. His cause of death was not announced.

Goalby won his lone career major title on April 14, 1968, in Augusta, Ga. He was in a close final-round battle with Roberto De Vicenzo and fired a 6-under 66 over his last 18 holes.

De Vicenzo carded a 65, and tied Golby's four-round score, which should have forced a playoff. But De Vicenzo's scorekeeper mistakenly added an extra stroke to his score on No. 17, and the golfer signed the faulty scorecard, giving Goalby a victory.

"Bob Goalby was one of the true gentlemen in the game of golf, and we are deeply saddened by his passing," Masters and Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

"He demonstrated tremendous play, sportsmanship and humility in his 1968 Masters victory and has worn the green jacket with distinction ever since. His victory will always be remembered and celebrated at Augusta National and the Masters Tournament."

Goalby won 11 times on the PGA Tour. He finished second at the 1961 U.S. Open and at the 1962 PGA Championship.

The Belleville native was an All-Star quarterback at Belleville West High School. He went to the University of Illinois on a football scholarship and also played baseball at Southern Illinois.

Goalby also served in the military during the Korean War. He turned pro in 1952 and earned 1958 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors.

"He loved going to Augusta," Kye Goalby, one of Bob's three sons, told Masters.com. "He loved being a Masters champion. It was the highlight of his golf life. It meant everything to him."

Notable Deaths of 2022

Meat Loaf arrives for the "An Evening with the Celebrity Apprentice" presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Science at the Florence Gould Hall on April 26, 2011 in New York City. The singer died at age 74 on January 20, 2022. UPI /Monika Graff. | License Photo

