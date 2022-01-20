Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 9:30 PM

ESPN to cover Beijing Olympics remotely, won't send reporters due to COVID-19

By Darryl Coote
ESPN to cover Beijing Olympics remotely, won't send reporters due to COVID-19
A few short weeks before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games are to start, ESPN said Thursday that it will not send any reporters to China over COVID-19 fears and will cover the events remotely. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- ESPN announced Thursday that it will not be sending any reporters to the Beijing Olympic Winter Games over concerns of COVID-19 and related restrictions.

The sports network will instead cover the Games remotely "with a robust plan that will roll out prior to the beginning of competition next month," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us," said Norby Williamson, ESPN's executive vice president. "With the pandemic continuing to be a global threat, and with COVID-related on-site restrictions in place for the Olympics that would make coverage very challenging, we felt that keeping our people home was the best decision for us."

The network had planned to send four reporters to China, but they will now join a larger team dedicated to reporting on the events via the measures organizers have implemented to make information and interviews available online.

RELATED Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms

ESPN made its announcement a day after NBC Sports told USA Today that it will not send its announcing teams to the games.

"The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford, [Conn.], facility due to COVID concerns," Greg Hughes, the senior vice president of communications with NBC sports told the news organization in a phone interview.

Advertisement

Hughes added that they will still have "a large presence" in Beijing for the games, including the network's Olympic Host, Mike Tirico, who will be there from the opening ceremony on Feb. 4 but return to Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl of Feb. 13.

RELATED China decides not to sell tickets to public for Winter Olympics in Beijing

"Our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics, he said.

RELATED Internet watchdog warns Olympic Games app has security, censorship flaws

Latest Headlines

Nets star Kyrie Irving fined $25K for directing obscene language at fan
NBA // 9 minutes ago
Nets star Kyrie Irving fined $25K for directing obscene language at fan
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan earlier this week, the NBA announced.
Gaby Lopez leads at LPGA Tour's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Gaby Lopez leads at LPGA Tour's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Mexico's Gaby Lopez jumped out to a one-shot lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
Green Bay Packers activate veteran WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve
NFL // 3 hours ago
Green Bay Packers activate veteran WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Just days before Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers activated veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb off injured reserve Thursday.
Deep Miami Heat eye 'something special,' continue rise in NBA's East
NBA // 11 hours ago
Deep Miami Heat eye 'something special,' continue rise in NBA's East
MIAMI, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Like many NBA teams in the COVID-19 era, the Miami Heat consistently shuffle lineups due to isolations and injuries. But player development and experienced coaching has led the team to the top of the Eastern Conference.
NCAA changes policy to let each sport determine transgender participation rules
Sports News // 12 hours ago
NCAA changes policy to let each sport determine transgender participation rules
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association has updated its policy for transgender student-athletes and is taking the same sport-by-sport approach that's been adopted by international Olympic authorities.
'Determined' Joel Embiid torches Magic for 50, 76ers win
NBA // 13 hours ago
'Determined' Joel Embiid torches Magic for 50, 76ers win
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid tied his career-high with 50 points and pulled down a dozen rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 win over the Orlando Magic.
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, Tsitsipas advance; Muguruza upset
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Australian Open tennis: Medvedev, Tsitsipas advance; Muguruza upset
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were the top men's players to advance with second-round wins at the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Garbine Muguruza, the women's No. 3 seed, lost in straight sets.
Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers start weekend's NFL divisional round
NFL // 18 hours ago
Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers start weekend's NFL divisional round
MIAMI, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the first divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Six more teams will take the field to determine who plays in the respective AFC and NFC title games.
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing
NHL // 23 hours ago
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was suspended two games for illegally kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.
College football: Stetson Bennett to return to Georgia; J.T. Daniels hits transfer portal
Sports News // 1 day ago
College football: Stetson Bennett to return to Georgia; J.T. Daniels hits transfer portal
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett announced Wednesday on social media that he will return to Georgia for a final season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NCAA changes policy to let each sport determine transgender participation rules
NCAA changes policy to let each sport determine transgender participation rules
Deep Miami Heat eye 'something special,' continue rise in NBA's East
Deep Miami Heat eye 'something special,' continue rise in NBA's East
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers start weekend's NFL divisional round
Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers start weekend's NFL divisional round
San Antonio Spurs send Bryn Forbes to Denver Nuggets in 3-team trade
San Antonio Spurs send Bryn Forbes to Denver Nuggets in 3-team trade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement