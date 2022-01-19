Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 8:08 AM

Australian Open tennis: USA's Anisimova upsets Olympic champ; Barty, Nadal advance

By Alex Butler
1/6
Australian Open tennis: USA's Anisimova upsets Olympic champ; Barty, Nadal advance
Amanda Anisimova of the United States (pictured) beat Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in straight sets in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday in Melbourne. Photo by Jason O'Brien/EPA-EFE

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal were among the top tennis players to advance to the third round of the 2022 Australian Open with wins Wednesday in Melbourne.

American Amanda Anisimova pulled off one of the notable upsets of the day, with a straight-sets win over 2020 Summer Games gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Advertisement

"I felt like I wanted to use my experience and get off to a quick start," Barty told reporters. "I was able to do that. I served well, was able to find plenty of forehands and to control the match quite well."

Barty, the top women's seed, beat Italian Lucia Bronzetti in 52 minutes. The Australian totaled eight aces and 21 winners in the 6-1, 6-1 victory. No. 4 Barbora Krezcikova of the Czech Republic, No. 5 Maria Sakkari of Greece and No. 8 Paula Badosa of Spain were among the other top women's players to advance.

RELATED For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated

No. 13 Naomi Osaka of Japan edged American Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-4. The defending singles champion won that match in 65 minutes.

Anisimova, 20, needed 88 minutes to dispatch of Bencic, the No. 22 seed. She fired seven aces and 28 winners in that triumph. No. 21 Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys were the other American women to advance Wednesday with third-round victories.

Advertisement

"Belinda is a really tough opponent and I knew it was going to be a tough match, especially with the [weather] conditions today. I am really excited to be in the third round."

RELATED Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted

Anisimova will face Osaka in her third-round match.

No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain and No. 7 Matteo Berrettini of Italy were the top men to advance through the first wave of second-round matches.

Zverev beat Australian John Millman 6-4, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal edged German Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Berrettini beat American Stefan Kozlov 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

RELATED Novak Djokovic returns to waiting fans in Serbia after deportation

Adrian Mannarino pulled off one of the latest upsets, beating No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in straight sets. No. 23 Reilly Opelka and Sebastian Korda were the loan Americans to advance Wednesday with second-round victories.

Second-round coverage continues at 7 p.m. and runs through 7 a.m. Thursday on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

Latest Headlines

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell placed in concussion protocol
NBA // 8 hours ago
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell placed in concussion protocol
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz placed All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in the concussion protocol Tuesday, the team announced.
College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
Sports News // 8 hours ago
College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Brenden Rice, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, is transferring from Colorado to USC.
NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
NHL // 9 hours ago
NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The NHL plans to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members for COVID-19 after the All-Star break in early February.
Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya slammed for comments on Uyghurs
NBA // 9 hours ago
Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya slammed for comments on Uyghurs
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur and Golden State Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya is under fire for saying "nobody cares" about the Uyghurs in China, leading to the team's decision to distance itself from him.
Seattle Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
NFL // 13 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on the heels of the franchise's worst season in more than a decade.
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
Sports News // 18 hours ago
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Tennis great Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st Grand Slam title could be delayed further because of government officials' concerns that he has not been vaccinated for COVID-19,
Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
NFL // 22 hours ago
Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- All-Pro safety Budda Baker, who was involved in a violent collision in the Arizona Cardinals' wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and taken to a hospital, is "doing good," he tweeted Tuesday morning.
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
NFL // 22 hours ago
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock just days after their season ended with a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the AFC West franchise announced.
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka were among the top-seeded players to win Tuesday at the Australian Open. Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff, the top Americans in the tournament, each were eliminated in the first round.
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
NFL // 1 day ago
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first career playoff win, throwing for two scores and running for another in a dominant Los Angeles Rams victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL wild-card round.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement