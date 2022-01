Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, shown Feb. 18, 2020, played 21 seasons in the NFL for four different teams. He holds many of the league's notable receiving records. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Brenden Rice, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, is transferring from Colorado to USC, he announced Tuesday. Brenden Rice, who made the announcement on Twitter, had 21 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns for Colorado this past season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 1. Advertisement

"I'm going to make it count and I truly think God intended for me to take this road," Rice wrote Monday before joining USC. "I'm thankful for the schools that reached out to me and people and coaches who have supported me at my time at Colorado. I will forever be a Buff."

Rice, a native of Chandler, Ariz., recorded six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman at Colorado in 2020. He joins Oklahoma receiver transfer Mario Williams and others joining new USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

ESPN listed Rice as a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, while 247Sports rated him as a four-star prospect.

Jerry Rice, who played 21 seasons for four different NFL teams, holds many of the league's notable receiving yards. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection is considered one of the greatest wide receivers ever.