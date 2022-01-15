Advertisement
Tennis great Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

By Don Jacobson
Chris Evert attends the championship trophy presentation after the French Open women's final match between Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic and Australian Ashleigh Barty at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8, 2019. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Tennis great Chris Evert, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, has revealed she is suffering from stage 1 ovarian cancer.

The legendary former player made the announcement in a Twitter post Friday while linking to an article about her diagnosis published by sports broadcaster ESPN.

"I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan," Evert wrote. "Thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan."

Evert, 67, told ESPN the cancer had been removed during a hysterectomy and had not spread, giving her a 90% chance that it will not return following a chemotherapy regimen.

Evert has won three Grand Slam doubles titles in addition to her 18 singles trophies during her illustrious career, which began with her major tournament debut at age 16 at the 1971 US Open. She was named the world's No. 1 singles player seven times during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Her younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died of ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

"Jeanne was selfless, caring and kind," Chris Evert said in her sister's obituary. "As a sister, I admired her stellar character and unwavering devotion to her loved ones. She fought a brave battle, and now Heaven is lucky to have her."

She often played doubles with her sister, and they were ranked No. 4 in the United States in 1972 and No. 5 the next year.

In 1974, Jeanne Evert rose to No. 9 in the United States in singles, and she reached No. 28 in the world in 1978, the year in which she ended her professional career.

