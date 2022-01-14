College football: Iowa Hawkeyes extend coach Kirk Ferentz through 2029 season

Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz, shown Dec. 4, 2021, just completed his 23rd season at Iowa. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz was rewarded with a contract extension through the 2029 season, the school announced Friday. The 66-year-old Ferentz just completed his 23rd season at Iowa and is the country's longest-tenured coach. Under the new deal, he will earn $7 million annually -- a $500,000 base salary, $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million longevity bonus.

Ferentz previously was signed through the 2025 season and was set to receive $5.1 million next season.

"Kirk's consistent leadership and success over 23 years has been amazing and appreciated as he has led our football program in a first-class manner," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement. "His success over the past 23 years speaks for itself.

"He is an asset to the University of Iowa and our athletics department as a whole. The foundation of his program is strong, and the future looks bright."

Ferentz is the all-time winningest coach in Iowa history with 178 career wins, a total that ranks fourth in Big Ten Conference history. This past season, the Hawkeyes captured their first Big Ten West Division title since 2015.

Iowa has finished with seven 10-win seasons under Ferentz, a former Hawkeyes assistant coach who replaced Hayden Fry after the 1998 campaign.

Ferentz's new agreement is set to expire Jan. 31, 2030.

Also Friday, the UCLA Bruins and head football coach Chip Kelly agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

The extension comes a day before Kelly's $9 million buyout was set to expire, as he entered the final year of his original pact. The new contract will pay him an average of $4.7 million annually.

"This new contract represents the commitment, stability and investment needed to continue the upward trajectory of our football program," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a news release. "Since joining UCLA, our football team's winning percentage has increased every year, including increased momentum in recruiting and strategic use of the transfer portal."

The Bruins have posted an 18-25 record in Kelly's four years at the helm. UCLA's 8-4 record this past season was its first winning campaign since Kelly replaced former head coach Jim Mora in 2018.