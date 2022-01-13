Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 5:22 AM

Australian PM says immigration still mulling cancelling Novak Djokovic's visa

By Darryl Coote
Australian PM says immigration still mulling cancelling Novak Djokovic's visa
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during a training session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. Defending Australian Open champion Djokovic remains in limbo awaiting a decision from Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. Photo by Diego Fedele/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday the minister of immigration was still mulling whether to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa while suggesting the tennis star may not be permitted to stay in the country as he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The future of Djokovic's bid to compete for a fourth consecutive Australian Open title remains in the hands of immigration minister Alex Hawke seemingly until at least Friday morning, as Morrison told reporters during an afternoon press conference that a decision on Djokovic's visa was still under consideration.

Advertisement

In response to a question, the prime minister said that government policy states a non-citizen must be double vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved medical exemption.

"That's the policy. That policy hasn't changed. That is the policy and of course we would be expecting the authorities to be implementing the policy of the government when it comes to those matters," he said.

Advertisement
RELATED WHO warns Omicron threatens the world's unvaccinated

Djokovic landed in Melbourne from Spain on Jan. 5 to compete in the first Grand Slam event of the year, which is set to begin on Monday. However, the world No. 1 was detained by immigration officials and had his visa canceled despite holding a medical exemption approved by Tennis Australia and the government of Victoria State.

On Monday, a judge reinstated Djokovic's visa and ordered his release, but Hawke still has the power to cancel it a second time. It was also learned Tuesday that the Australian Border Force was investigating his travel documents.

Amid the scrutiny, Djokovic acknowledged Wednesday in an Instagram post that he had submitted documents falsely stating he had not traveled internationally within fourteen days of arriving in Australia. The tennis star had in fact transited between his native Serbia and Spain.

RELATED Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness

He also admitted to taking part in an interview and photoshoot in mid-December in Serbia despite knowing he was infected with COVID-19.

The admissions have stirred further controversy for Djokovic in both Spain and Serbia, where officials are scrutinizing his travels.

In Spain, the ministry of the interior confirmed to local media COPE that it has asked the police to investigate the player's entry into the country.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month

In Serbia, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the BBC that the Djokovic may have violated the country's COVID-19 rules by not isolating for 14 days after finding out he had contracted the virus.

According to travel documents submitted to Australian officials, Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 16, but he acknowledged on Instagram that he attended a children's tennis award ceremony the next day and participated in the photoshoot the day after.

"If you're positive you have to be in isolation," Brnabic told the British news service. "I don't know when he actually got the results, when he saw the results, so there is some grey area ... The only answer to this can be provided by Novak."

Meanwhile, Simon Chambers, co-president of the International Tennis Writers Association told CNN in a statement that it was "deeply concerning" that Djokovic did not tell the reporters that he had tested COVID-19 positive.

"As journalists, we take great care to adhere to all COVID-19 rules in place and we would expect all players to do the same," he said. "Furthermore, it should be noted that journalists have to be fully vaccinated to travel to Melbourne for this year's Australian Open."

Advertisement

In his social media post, Djokovic said that attending the photoshoot after a positive COVID-19 test "was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment."

Latest Headlines

College football: Utah Utes star LB Devin Lloyd declares for 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 6 hours ago
College football: Utah Utes star LB Devin Lloyd declares for 2022 NFL Draft
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Utah Utes standout linebacker Devin Lloyd announced Wednesday on social media that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to undergo abdominal surgery, could miss 6-8 weeks
NBA // 6 hours ago
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to undergo abdominal surgery, could miss 6-8 weeks
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is expected to undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury and could miss the remainder of the season.
Bears interview ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson for head-coaching vacancy
NFL // 7 hours ago
Bears interview ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson for head-coaching vacancy
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears conducted interviews with former Philadelpha Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and current Cleveland Browns executive Glenn Cook for their vacant coach and general manager vacancies Wednesday.
Veteran safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins Los Angeles Rams for playoffs
NFL // 8 hours ago
Veteran safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins Los Angeles Rams for playoffs
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Eric Weddle ended his retirement and signed with the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs after a season-ending injury to defensive back Jordan Fuller.
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss the Blue Devils' game at Wake Forest on Wednesday night because of a non-COVID-related illness, the school announced.
Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA great, gets first U.S. soccer call-up
Soccer // 14 hours ago
Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA great, gets first U.S. soccer call-up
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman and the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NWSL Draft, was called up to participate in her first United States Women's National Team soccer camp Wednesday, the team announced.
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
MLB // 16 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jean Ramirez, a former MLB draft pick and the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher since 2019, died unexpectedly, the Rays announced. He was 28.
Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery
NFL // 17 hours ago
Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top 2022 NFL Draft prospect, tore the ACL in his left knee and needs surgery, an MRI showed.
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
Sports News // 17 hours ago
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Seven Alabama players entered their names into the transfer portal one day after the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons
MLB // 19 hours ago
MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Wednesday, ending a 16-year tenure which included three World Series titles, five All-Star selections and a no-hitter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement