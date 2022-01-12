Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 7:43 AM

College basketball: Texas Tech upsets No. 1 Baylor, snaps streak

By Alex Butler
College basketball: Texas Tech upsets No. 1 Baylor, snaps streak
Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) was clutch in the second half of an upset win over Baylor on Jan. 11, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Photo by Texas Tech Athletics

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Junior guard Kevin McCullar scored 12 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer to help Texas Tech stun Baylor, snapping the top-ranked Bears' 21-game unbeaten streak.

Senior guard Adonis Arms paced the Red Raiders with a team-high 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the 65-62 win Tuesday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Guards Adam Flagler and James Akinjo scored 17 points apiece for the Bears, who last lost March 12, 2021.

Advertisement

"Give Texas Tech a lot of credit," Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. "I thought we did a great job the first 15 minutes. They finished on a great run the last five minutes of the first half.

"They carried that momentum into the second half and we couldn't get stops down the stretch."

RELATED Pelicans' Zion Williamson to continue foot rehabilitation away from team

The Red Raiders, ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll, shot 50.9% from the field. They trailed by as many as 15 points in the victory.

The Bears started the game on a 9-0 run. They added another 15-2 run about nine minutes later to push their advantage to 24-9. The Red Raiders ended the first half on a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 31-26 at halftime.

Advertisement

They stayed on in the second half, with a 7-2 run through the first 1:31 to tie the score at 33-33. The lead switched hands down the stretch. Matthew Mayer gave Baylor a 52-51 lead with a dunk with 7:19 remaining.

RELATED Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to miss at least 3 games due to abdominal issue

The Red Raiders answered with an 8-0 run, capped off with McCullar's 3-pointer, to go ahead 59-52 with 2:41 remaining. They never trailed again. Akinjo made two free throws to cut the lead to 63-62 with 38 seconds remaining, but Davion Warren responded with two free throws for the Red Raiders for the final points of the night.

Senior forwards Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams scored 13 points apiece in the victory. Junior guard Clarence Dadolny chipped in 11 points for the Red Raiders.

Sophomore guard L.J. Cryer scored 10 off Baylor's bench.

RELATED Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

The Red Raiders (12-3) host Oklahoma State (8-6) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The Bears (15-1) host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Waco.

Latest Headlines

Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic admitted Wednesday to submitting travel documents containing incorrect information to Australian immigration officials on entering the country last week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve
NFL // 9 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve Tuesday with an Achilles injury, the team announced.
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal returns to COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 9 hours ago
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal returns to COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal missed Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the NBA's COVID-19 protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
NHL // 10 hours ago
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
Jorge Masvidal to fight Colby Covington in main event of UFC 272
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Jorge Masvidal to fight Colby Covington in main event of UFC 272
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A welterweight grudge match between former friends Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline UFC 272 in early March.
New York Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons
NFL // 13 hours ago
New York Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge after two losing seasons under the former New England Patriots assistant coach.
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
NHL // 18 hours ago
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings hired Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom as their vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, the team announced.
Golf: Tom Watson to join Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player as Masters honorary starter
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Golf: Tom Watson to join Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player as Masters honorary starter
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Watson will join fellow Hall of Fame golfers Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter at the Masters in April in Augusta, Ga., Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Tuesday.
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt 'OK' after heart scare
Sports News // 20 hours ago
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt 'OK' after heart scare
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt experienced a heart issue, but feels "OK" and is home, he wrote on Twitter.
Bryson DeChambeau drops out of Sony Open due to wrist issue
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau drops out of Sony Open due to wrist issue
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Byrons DeChambeau withdrew from this week's 2022 Sony Open with wrist soreness, the PGA Tour announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement