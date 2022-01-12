College basketball: Texas Tech upsets No. 1 Baylor, snaps streak

Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) was clutch in the second half of an upset win over Baylor on Jan. 11, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Photo by Texas Tech Athletics

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Junior guard Kevin McCullar scored 12 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer to help Texas Tech stun Baylor, snapping the top-ranked Bears' 21-game unbeaten streak. Senior guard Adonis Arms paced the Red Raiders with a team-high 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the 65-62 win Tuesday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Guards Adam Flagler and James Akinjo scored 17 points apiece for the Bears, who last lost March 12, 2021.

"Give Texas Tech a lot of credit," Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. "I thought we did a great job the first 15 minutes. They finished on a great run the last five minutes of the first half.

"They carried that momentum into the second half and we couldn't get stops down the stretch."

The Red Raiders, ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll, shot 50.9% from the field. They trailed by as many as 15 points in the victory.

The Bears started the game on a 9-0 run. They added another 15-2 run about nine minutes later to push their advantage to 24-9. The Red Raiders ended the first half on a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 31-26 at halftime.



They stayed on in the second half, with a 7-2 run through the first 1:31 to tie the score at 33-33. The lead switched hands down the stretch. Matthew Mayer gave Baylor a 52-51 lead with a dunk with 7:19 remaining.

The Red Raiders answered with an 8-0 run, capped off with McCullar's 3-pointer, to go ahead 59-52 with 2:41 remaining. They never trailed again. Akinjo made two free throws to cut the lead to 63-62 with 38 seconds remaining, but Davion Warren responded with two free throws for the Red Raiders for the final points of the night.

Senior forwards Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams scored 13 points apiece in the victory. Junior guard Clarence Dadolny chipped in 11 points for the Red Raiders.

Sophomore guard L.J. Cryer scored 10 off Baylor's bench.

The Red Raiders (12-3) host Oklahoma State (8-6) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The Bears (15-1) host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Waco.