Jan. 11, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Golf: Tom Watson to join Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player as Masters honorary starter

By Alex Butler
Jack Nicklaus (L) will be joined by fellow golf greats Tom Watson (R) and Gary Player as honorary starters at the 2022 Masters in April in Augusta, Ga. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Watson will join fellow Hall of Fame golfers Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter at the Masters in April in Augusta, Ga., Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Tuesday.

"I am honored that Tom has accepted our invitation," Ridley said in a news release. "I look forward to commemorating his love for the game and impact on the Masters with his millions of fans across the globe as he hits a tee shot alongside two of the tournament's other all-time greats, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player."

Honorary starters take ceremonial tee shots before the first tee times of the annual major tournament. Late golfers Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod were the first honorary starters at the 1963 Masters.

Watson, 72, won the 1977 and 1981 Masters Tournaments. He placed second three times at Augusta. His 39 career PGA Tour wins are 10th in golf history. He totaled eight major tournament titles.

"Augusta National in April is one of my favorite places to be," Watson said. "With the many fond memories of both watching the Masters as a youngster and then competing in the tournament for so many years, I am greatly honored to join my friends and fellow competitors, Jack and Gary, as an honorary starter in this upcoming Masters.

"In both of my victories, Jack was on my heels. And when Gary won his third tournament in 1978, I was there to help him put on the green jacket.

"Moments like those stand out in my career, and the opportunity to share the honorary starter tradition with Jack, Gary and the Masters patrons will be very special."

The 2022 Masters Tournament runs April 7 to 10 at Augusta National Golf Club. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

Nicklaus, 81, claimed six of his record 18 major titles at Augusta. He also totaled five PGA Championship titles, four U.S. Open wins and a trio of British Open crowns.

Player, 86, won the Masters in 1961, 1974 and 1978. He also claimed first place three times at the British Open, twice at the PGA Championship and once at the U.S. Open.

Nicklaus first served as an honorary starter in 2010. Player joined Nicklaus for the ceremonial tee shots in 2012. Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play at the Masters, joined Nicklaus and Player as an honorary starter last April at Augusta. Elder died in November. He was 87.

Latest Headlines

Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
NHL // 11 minutes ago
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings hired Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom as their vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, the team announced.
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt 'OK' after heart scare
Sports News // 1 hour ago
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt 'OK' after heart scare
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt experienced a heart issue, but feels "OK" and is home, he wrote on Twitter.
Bryson DeChambeau drops out of Sony Open due to wrist issue
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Bryson DeChambeau drops out of Sony Open due to wrist issue
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Byrons DeChambeau withdrew from this week's 2022 Sony Open with wrist soreness, the PGA Tour announced.
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
NFL // 3 hours ago
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top NFL Draft prospect, sustained a knee injury in the College Football Playoff title game and tried to return, but the medical staff held him out, coach Nick Saban said.
Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
NFL // 4 hours ago
Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will "evaluate" Carson Wentz's play this off-season before they commit to bringing him back as the starting quarterback in 2022, coach Frank Reich told reporters.
Tennis: Barty, Djokovic among top seeds for 2022 Australian Open
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Tennis: Barty, Djokovic among top seeds for 2022 Australian Open
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Women's No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia and men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be the top-seeded players in the singles circuit of the 2022 Australian Open, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating tennis star Novak Djokovic over his declaration that he didn't travel anywhere for two weeks before he went to Australia hoping to compete in the sport's first Grand Slam event of 2022.
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
NFL // 6 hours ago
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NFL legend Adrian Peterson plans to return for a 16th season in 2022 and considers a future in coaching, the veteran running back told reporters.
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL // 9 hours ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NFL playoffs start Saturday with two wild-card round games and continue through Super Bowl LVI, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are title favorites.
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bulldogs captured their first national championship since 1980 with a 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff finale Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
