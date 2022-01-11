Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 12:00 AM / Updated at 1:05 AM

Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980

By Connor Grott
1/9
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) and lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Alabama in the national title game Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bulldogs captured their first national championship since 1980 with a 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff finale Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In vanquishing the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs (14-1) halted Alabama head coach Nick Saban's quest for a fourth title in six years. The Tide (13-2) were seeking to become the first team in the CFP era -- since 2014 -- to win back-to-back national championships.

Advertisement

"I told them we burned the boats. The only way home was through them," Smart said he told his team about the Tide.

The Bulldogs' last national title came more than four decades ago when freshman running back Herschel Walker guided them to a 12-0 record and a Sugar Bowl win over Notre Dame.

Advertisement
RELATED CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama

To end that drought, Georgia needed to dethrone SEC foe Alabama, which had won seven straight against the Bulldogs -- dating to 2008.

The Crimson Tide opened the championship game with a 14-play, 56-yard drive, which culminated with Will Reichard's 37-yard field goal that gave Alabama a 3-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

Georgia responded with a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter to tie the score at 3-3. Reichard converted a 45-yard kick and a 37-yarder to boost the Crimson Tide's lead to 9-3 with 7:07 left before halftime.

RELATED Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class

Jack Podlesny drilled a 49-yard field goal for the Bulldogs to trim their deficit to 9-6 at the half.

It was the first time in the CFP era that neither team recorded a touchdown in the first half, and the five field goals between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs tied the most in a BCS/CFP national title game.

Late in the third quarter, Georgia provided the first touchdown of the game when running back Zamir White punched it in from one yard out. White's 1-yard plunge, which was set up by James Cook's 67-yard run, gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the contest with 1:20 left in the third.

Advertisement
RELATED College Football Playoff: Georgia whips Michigan in Orange Bowl

Trailing 13-9 entering the final quarter, Alabama reclaimed the lead after a 21-yard field goal and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young's 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Latu following a fumble by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Tide failed to convert a two-point conversion, keeping their advantage at 18-13 with 10:14 remaining.

On the Bulldogs' ensuing drive, Bennett answered with a towering 40-yard touchdown pass to receiver Adonai Mitchell. Suddenly ahead 19-18, Georgia also failed to convert a two-point chance that would have made it a three-point game.

After an Alabama three-and-out, Georgia increased its lead to 26-18 after Bennett found star tight end Brock Bowers for a 15-yard touchdown with 3:33 left.

RELATED College Football Playoff: Alabama overwhelms Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

Needing a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to force overtime, Young tossed an interception to Kelee Ringo that was returned 79 yards for a touchdown, securing the crown for the Bulldogs.

"We played a heck of a game against a heck of a team for the first three quarters of the game," said Saban, who was denied his eighth national championship.

"Nobody can take the SEC championship away from this team, the Cotton Bowl championship. We just didn't finish the way we needed to finish."

Bennett, who was named offensive MVP in the title game, completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia safety Lewis Cine, who notched seven total tackles and a pass breakup, was the defensive MVP.

White finished with 13 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Cook added 77 yards on six carries for the Bulldogs.

Young racked up 369 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Crimson Tide. Brian Robinson Jr. led Alabama with 68 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Latest Headlines

Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
NFL // 3 hours ago
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After just one season, the Detroit Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
NHL // 4 hours ago
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The NHL fined Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his stick-swinging tirade after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck and Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado highlighted the College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class that was revealed Monday.
New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
NFL // 6 hours ago
New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- New York Giants executive Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday after four seasons as the franchise's general manager.
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Connecticut on Monday ruled that the death of high school hockey player Teddy Balkind during a game on Thursday was an accident.
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
NFL // 14 hours ago
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday after they finished the 2021-22 season with a 6-11 record, the team announced.
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
NFL // 14 hours ago
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings fired longtime head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday, the team announced.
CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama
Sports News // 14 hours ago
CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are a slight favorite to beat No. 1 Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST Monday in Indianapolis.
Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores
NFL // 14 hours ago
Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after a 9-8 season, the team announced.
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian judge on Monday ordered that the cancellation of Novak Djokovic's visa be overturned following days of uncertainty over whether the tennis star would be allowed to stay to defend his Australian Open title.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement