Jan. 11, 2022 / 11:48 AM

ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt 'OK' after heart scare

By Alex Butler

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt experienced a heart issue, but feels "OK" and is home, he wrote on Twitter.

Van Pelt, 55, tweeted about the occurrence during the College Football Playoff National Champions Game on Monday night. He was scheduled to be on air after the game for his late-edition show, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

"Bummed to miss one of my favorite shows of the year, but happy to be OK and home after a bit of a medical scare this afternoon," Van Pelt tweeted.

Van Pelt thanked Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., and the Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department for taking care of him. He said his heart "got a little out of whack" due to SVT or supraventricular tachycardia, a condition in which the heart beats much faster than normal.

The condition can require treatment if those impacted experience symptoms. Van Pelt called his experience "spooky."

Van Pelt joined ESPN in 2001. He also contributes to College GameDay and ESPN Radio platforms. He has hosted his late-night show since 2015.

