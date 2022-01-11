Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Bryson DeChambeau drops out of Sony Open due to wrist issue

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bryson DeChambeau drops out of Sony Open due to wrist issue
Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for 24th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, will not compete this weekend in Honolulu. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Byrons DeChambeau withdrew from this week's 2022 Sony Open with wrist soreness, the PGA Tour announced.

DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, said Monday in a news release that the golfer was not prepared to play back-to-back weeks because of soreness in his left wrist.

Advertisement

The No. 8 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, was the favorite in the tournament's 144-player field. The early-season, four-day tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at Wai-alae Country Club in Honolulu.

No. 10 Cameron Smith is now the top-ranked player in the tournament field. No. 14 Harris English, No. 19 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 20 Abraham Ancer, No. 22 Jason Kokrak, No. 23 Billy Horschel and No. 24 Sungjae Im are other top players.

RELATED Golf: Cameron Champ positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Tournament of Champions

Defending champion Kevin Na, ranked No. 27, also will compete in Honolulu.

Smith became the tournament favorite upon DeChambeau's withdrawal. No. 29 Webb Simpson, Im and Matsuyama also are expected to contend for the title and $1.3 million first-place prize.

Smith won last weekend's Sentry Tournament of Champions. He carded a four-round 34-under par for the victory, setting a new PGA Tour record for 72 holes. He jumped from No. 33 to No. 3 in the FedExCup season standings.

Advertisement
RELATED PNC Championship: Team Daly edges second-place Tiger Woods, son Charlie

World No. 1 Jon Rahm was 33-under par and finished second Sunday in Maui, Hawaii. DeChambeau tied for 25th at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Talor Gooch, Sam Burns, Smith, Im and Matsuyama lead the FedExCup standings.

The first round of the 2022 Sony Open airs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday on NBC's Golf Channel. Additional coverage airs from noon to 10:30 p.m. Thursday on PGA Tour Live.

RELATED Tiger Woods shoots 62 with son Charlie in first event after car crash

Latest Headlines

ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt 'OK' after heart scare
Sports News // 16 minutes ago
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt 'OK' after heart scare
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt experienced a heart issue, but feels "OK" and is home, he wrote on Twitter.
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
NFL // 1 hour ago
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top NFL Draft prospect, sustained a knee injury in the College Football Playoff title game and tried to return, but the medical staff held him out, coach Nick Saban said.
Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
NFL // 2 hours ago
Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will "evaluate" Carson Wentz's play this off-season before they commit to bringing him back as the starting quarterback in 2022, coach Frank Reich told reporters.
Tennis: Barty, Djokovic among top seeds for 2022 Australian Open
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Tennis: Barty, Djokovic among top seeds for 2022 Australian Open
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Women's No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia and men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be the top-seeded players in the singles circuit of the 2022 Australian Open, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating tennis star Novak Djokovic over his declaration that he didn't travel anywhere for two weeks before he went to Australia hoping to compete in the sport's first Grand Slam event of 2022.
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
NFL // 4 hours ago
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NFL legend Adrian Peterson plans to return for a 16th season in 2022 and considers a future in coaching, the veteran running back told reporters.
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL // 8 hours ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NFL playoffs start Saturday with two wild-card round games and continue through Super Bowl LVI, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are title favorites.
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bulldogs captured their first national championship since 1980 with a 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff finale Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
NFL // 13 hours ago
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After just one season, the Detroit Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
NHL // 14 hours ago
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The NHL fined Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his stick-swinging tirade after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement