Bryson DeChambeau drops out of Sony Open due to wrist issue

Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for 24th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, will not compete this weekend in Honolulu. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Byrons DeChambeau withdrew from this week's 2022 Sony Open with wrist soreness, the PGA Tour announced. DeChambeau's agent, Brett Falkoff, said Monday in a news release that the golfer was not prepared to play back-to-back weeks because of soreness in his left wrist. Advertisement

The No. 8 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, was the favorite in the tournament's 144-player field. The early-season, four-day tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at Wai-alae Country Club in Honolulu.

No. 10 Cameron Smith is now the top-ranked player in the tournament field. No. 14 Harris English, No. 19 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 20 Abraham Ancer, No. 22 Jason Kokrak, No. 23 Billy Horschel and No. 24 Sungjae Im are other top players.

Defending champion Kevin Na, ranked No. 27, also will compete in Honolulu.

Smith became the tournament favorite upon DeChambeau's withdrawal. No. 29 Webb Simpson, Im and Matsuyama also are expected to contend for the title and $1.3 million first-place prize.

Smith won last weekend's Sentry Tournament of Champions. He carded a four-round 34-under par for the victory, setting a new PGA Tour record for 72 holes. He jumped from No. 33 to No. 3 in the FedExCup season standings.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm was 33-under par and finished second Sunday in Maui, Hawaii. DeChambeau tied for 25th at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Talor Gooch, Sam Burns, Smith, Im and Matsuyama lead the FedExCup standings.

The first round of the 2022 Sony Open airs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday on NBC's Golf Channel. Additional coverage airs from noon to 10:30 p.m. Thursday on PGA Tour Live.