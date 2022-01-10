Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident

Officials in Connecticut on Monday ruled that the death of high school hockey player Teddy Balkind during a game on Thursday was an accident. Photo by Brunswick High School/Facebook

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday ruled the death of high school hockey player Teddy Balkind an accident. The medical examiner's office said Balkind, a sophomore at St. Luke's School in New Canaan, Conn., died of an incised wound of the neck that was an "accident" resulting from a "cut by skate of other ice skater after falling on ice during game," according to a statement shared with NBC News and CNN. Advertisement

Balkind fell on the ice during a game Thursday against Brunswick School and an opposing player nearby was unable to stop before colliding with him, resulting in the fatal injury, local police said.

He was transported to Greenwich Hospital where he later died as a result of the injury.

"Our community is mourning. On Thursday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke's School and Brunswick school are in shock as we work to support our students and families," St. Luke's Head of School Mark Davis said in a statement. "

The school was closed on Friday and opened with a "special schedule" later than usual on Monday.

"St. Luke's singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community," Davis said.

Thomas W. Philip, head of Brunswick School, told CNN the school's community was "saddened beyond words."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the boy, the players and coaches on both teams, the entirety of the St. Luke's School community, and our own students and families."