Sports News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 4:15 AM

Australian judge quashes Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation

By Darryl Coote
An Australian judge has ruled for Novak Djokovic's visa to enter the country be reinstated. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian judge on Monday ordered the cancellation of Novak Djokovic's visa be overturned following days of uncertainty over whether the tennis star would be allowed to stay in the island nation to defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic, a COVID-19 skeptic, was attempting to enter Australia last week to compete for a fourth-straight championship in this month's tournament when his entry visa was rejected over his unvaccinated statues, which violates immigration rules, putting his future in the competition at risk.

The Serbian tennis star had argued that he was allowed to enter the country as he was granted a medical exemption dated Dec. 30 by an independent expert medical review panel that was endorsed by Victoria State on the grounds he was recently infected with and had recovered from COVID-19.

On Monday during the virtual hearing for which Djokovic was allowed to leave his detention to attend, Judge Anthony Kelly read the order, stating the cancellation of the visa be "quashed" and for Djokovic be released within 30 minutes. His passport and personal effects are also to be returned.

In his comments to the court, Kelly said it was "unreasonable" for immigration officials to tell Djokovic on Thursday morning that he had until 8:30 a.m. to provide comments over their consideration to cancel his visa but then go through with the action at 7:42 a.m.

"Had the applicant been allowed until 8:30 a.m., he could hav consulted others and made further submissions to the delegate about why his visa should not be cancelled," he said.

Djokovic's future in the upcoming tournament is still unclear as government council Christopher Tran informed the court that Alex Hawke, the minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, is considering whether to exercise his personal powers under the law to cancel the visa.

Kelly said he appreciated Tran's "candor" about the revelation, stating that if he had found out about the minister considering cancelling Djokovic's visa later in the night or tomorrow morning, "it is fair to say I could have been something approaching incandescent."

He added that if Djokovic is removed by the minister, he will not be allowed to return to the country for three years.

"The stakes have now risen rather than receded, and I'm very concerned," he said.

