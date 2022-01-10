Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 8:38 PM

Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class

By Connor Grott
Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck (C), shown Jan. 3, 2011, was a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up for the Cardinal. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck and Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado highlighted the College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class that was revealed Monday.

Ex-Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, Penn State's LaVar Arrington, Georgia's Champ Bailey, Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree, Alabama's Sylvester Croom and Oklahoma's Roy Williams also were selected for enshrinement.

Advertisement

The 18 players and three coaches in this year's Hall of Fame class were picked from a national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks, and the National Football Foundation Veterans Committee candidates.

The 2022 class features 11 players who were conference players of the year: Luck, Arrington, Salaam, Williams, Ohio State defensive back Mike Doss, Toledo quarterback Chuck Ealey, Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner, Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby, Michigan defensive tackle Mark Messner, Oklahoma State tailback Terry Miller and Alcorn State center Dennis Thomas.

Grigsby is the first Illinois State player to be selected to the Hall of Fame, and former Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) coach John Luckhardt is the school's first player or coach to be enshrined.

Luck, who was a two-time runner-up for the Heisman Memorial Trophy at Stanford, guided the Cardinal to a combined 31-7 record in his career, including three consecutive postseason berths. He also was named MVP of the 2011 Orange Bowl.

RELATED College football: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Salaam, who captured the Heisman Trophy in 1994, was only the fourth player in NCAA history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. He received the Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards during that 1994 campaign.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted Dec. 6 at the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.

RELATED College football: Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Latest Headlines

New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
NFL // 1 hour ago
New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- New York Giants executive Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday after four seasons as the franchise's general manager.
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Medical examiner rules death of Connecticut high school hockey player an accident
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Connecticut on Monday ruled that the death of high school hockey player Teddy Balkind during a game on Thursday was an accident.
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
NFL // 9 hours ago
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday after they finished the 2021-22 season with a 6-11 record, the team announced.
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
NFL // 9 hours ago
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings fired longtime head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday, the team announced.
CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama
Sports News // 10 hours ago
CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are a slight favorite to beat No. 1 Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST Monday in Indianapolis.
Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores
NFL // 10 hours ago
Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after a 9-8 season, the team announced.
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian judge on Monday ordered that the cancellation of Novak Djokovic's visa be overturned following days of uncertainty over whether the tennis star would be allowed to stay to defend his Australian Open title.
Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019
NBA // 12 hours ago
Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson scored 17 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals.
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
MLB // 12 hours ago
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former college softball catcher Rachel Balkovec will make history as the first woman to manage a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, taking over the Low-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, she confirmed.
Pegasus World Cup program promises fireworks
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Pegasus World Cup program promises fireworks
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Clear Vision upset the feature at Gulfstream Park, Under the Stars was a popular winner at Santa Anita and South African trainer Justin Snaith qualified two horses for November's Breeders' Cup races at Keeneland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Dolphins hold off Patriots, finish season 9-8
Dolphins hold off Patriots, finish season 9-8
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement