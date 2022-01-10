Andrew Luck, Rashaan Salaam headline College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class

Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck (C), shown Jan. 3, 2011, was a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up for the Cardinal. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck and Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado highlighted the College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class that was revealed Monday. Ex-Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, Penn State's LaVar Arrington, Georgia's Champ Bailey, Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree, Alabama's Sylvester Croom and Oklahoma's Roy Williams also were selected for enshrinement. Advertisement

The 18 players and three coaches in this year's Hall of Fame class were picked from a national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks, and the National Football Foundation Veterans Committee candidates.

The 2022 class features 11 players who were conference players of the year: Luck, Arrington, Salaam, Williams, Ohio State defensive back Mike Doss, Toledo quarterback Chuck Ealey, Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner, Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby, Michigan defensive tackle Mark Messner, Oklahoma State tailback Terry Miller and Alcorn State center Dennis Thomas.

Grigsby is the first Illinois State player to be selected to the Hall of Fame, and former Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) coach John Luckhardt is the school's first player or coach to be enshrined.

Luck, who was a two-time runner-up for the Heisman Memorial Trophy at Stanford, guided the Cardinal to a combined 31-7 record in his career, including three consecutive postseason berths. He also was named MVP of the 2011 Orange Bowl.

Salaam, who captured the Heisman Trophy in 1994, was only the fourth player in NCAA history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. He received the Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards during that 1994 campaign.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted Dec. 6 at the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.