Tennis: Voracova joins Djokvoic with canceled visa ahead of Australian Open

Czech doubles tennis player Renata Voracova is confined to a Melbourne hotel due to issues with her visa tied to a COVID-19 vaccine exemption allowed by the Australian Open. Photo by si.robi/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Czech doubles tennis star Renata Voracova joined Novak Djokovic in detainment Saturday in Australia due to a canceled visa upon entry to the country for the 2022 Australian Open, the the Czech Foreign Ministry said. Voracova, 38, was previously cleared to enter Australia and competed Wednesday in the Melbourne Summer Set. The tournament serves as a warmup for the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 17 to 30 in the same city. Advertisement

"We can confirm that the Czech tennis player Renata Voracova is in the same detention as Djokovic, together with several other tennis players, in Melbourne," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Our Consulate General in Sydney is now dealing with the situation and is in touch with the tennis player."

The ministry said that Voracova decided to drop out of the Australian Open and leave Australia "due to limited possibilities for training."

Australian newspaper The Age reported that Voracova, a former Wimbledon doubles semifinalist, received a vaccine exemption to compete in the Australian Open on the basis that she was infected with COVID-19 in the last six months.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) confirmed that another tennis player was taken into detention, but did not name the player.

Advertisement

RELATED Djokovic to stay in Australia until Monday for deportation hearing

"This person has been taken into immigration detention pending their removal from Australia," the ABF said in a statement issued to CNN.

"All travelers who enter Australia must do so in accordance with our strict laws and entry requirements, regardless of their status or their reasons for entering the country."

Australia requires people 12 and older to be vaccinated to enter the country, unless they receive a medical exemption.

RELATED Novak Djokovic told visa to play in Australian Open is rejected

Djokovic and Voracova are believed to be among the "handful" of players Australian Open director Craig Tiley said were approved for vaccine exemptions to play in the tournament. Tiley said a total of 26 unvaccinated players applied for the exemptions.

Djokovic arrived Wednesday in Melbourne, but was held at the airport. He was then sent to the Park Hotel, where Voracova also is believed to be confined.

Voracova and doubles partner Katarzyna Piter of Poland lost in straight sets to Arina Rodionova of Australia and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the Melbourne Summer Set.

Australia's federal and state officials warned earlier this week that evidence for player exemptions would be examined upon arrival and they would be sent home if it was found insufficient.

Advertisement

Djokovic is expected to spend the weekend in his hotel room, awaiting a deportation hearing Monday, at which his attorneys will attempt to persuade officials to let him stay in the country and defend his title in Melbourne.