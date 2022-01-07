Connecticut high school hockey player dies after collision on ice

A sophomore hockey player died after he took a hit during a game between Brunswick School and St. Luke's School on Thursday at Hartong Rink in Greenwich, Conn. Photo by Brunswick High School/Facebook

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Connecticut high school hockey player was involved in an in-game collision and later died at Greenwich Hospital, St. Luke's School announced Friday. The incident occurred during a game between St. Luke's, of New Canaan, Conn., and Brunswick School on Thursday in Greenwich. Sources told the Greenwich Time and News 12 Connecticut that the boy involved was St. Luke's sophomore Teddy Balkind. Advertisement

Greenwich police told local NBC and ABC affiliates that Balkind fell on the ice and another player collided with him as he was down. Balkind was rushed to the hospital.

"Our community is mourning," St. Luke's head of school Mark Davis said Friday in a statement. "Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident.

"Both St. Luke's School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke's singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community."

On Friday, St. Luke's also canceled classes and all after-school activities. Tributes for Balkind continue to accumulate on Twitter, with users sharing photos of a hockey stick sitting outside their homes within the Greenwich and New Canaan communities.

"We are devastated; an unimaginable tragedy," Brunswick head of school Thomas W. Philip said in a statement.

"I have, of course, met with the head of school at St. Luke's and have contacted the boy's family to offer whatever help, support, or assistance we can during such a challenging time."