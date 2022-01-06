Djokovic to stay in Australia until Monday for deportation hearing

Novak Djokovic cries as he acknowledges the crowd during the trophy ceremony at the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York City on September 12, 2021. He is facing deportation from Australia because he has not taken a coronavirus vaccine. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Tennis champion Novak Djokovic will stay in Australia until at least Monday where his attorneys will try to convince deportation officials there to let the unvaccinated defending Australian Open champion stay to defend his title. Australia had initially rejected Djokovic, a coronavirus skeptic, from entering the country even though tennis officials had granted him an exemption to play in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament. Advertisement

A deportation hearing on Thursday had to be delayed twice, and Judge Anthony Kelly issued a temporary injunction until a more substantial hearing could be held Monday, one week before the Australian Open starts.

Kelly issued the delays after failing to receive written material from Djokovic's lawyers. Federal prosecutors did not object to the delay.

The judge, though, rejected a push by Tennis Australia to have the deportation matter resolved by Tuesday so they could have enough time to replace the star if he is forced to leave.

"The tail won't be wagging the dog here," Kelly said in pushing back against the deadline, according to Australia's 9 News.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic's expectation to win a medical exemption to enter Australia without being vaccinated was insufficient.

Djokovic had announced Tuesday on social media that he received "exemption permission" to compete in the tournament, which runs Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne.

Australia, though, requires all travelers older than 12 to provide proof of vaccination upon entry unless they are exempt for medical reasons and held him at the Melbourne airport before holding him at a local hotel.