Jan. 5, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Golf: Cameron Champ positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Tournament of Champions

By Alex Butler
Cameron Champ will not be among the golfers to compete this weekend at the Tournament of Champions. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Golfer Cameron Champ withdrew from the Tournament of Champions after he tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced.

"Cameron is naturally quite disappointed not to be able to return to action in Maui," Champ's representatives said in a statement, included in a PGA Tour news release.

"Thankfully, however, he feels good and we were able to confirm this breakthrough case while he was still at home in Houston."

The No. 83 player in the Official World Golf Ranking was expected to be part of the 39-player field for the tournament, which runs from Thursday through Sunday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

The tournament only features winners from the PGA Tour from the previous season and the gold medalist from the Olympics.

Champ qualified with a win at the 2021 3M Open on July 25 in Blaine, Minn. He tied for 31st last year in Kapalua. He tied for 14th in 2020 and 11th in 2019, respectively.

No. 12 Harris English is the defending champion. No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Collin Morikawa, No. 3 Dustin Johnson, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau, gold medalist Xander Schauffele (No. 6), No. 8 Justin Thomas, No. 14 Jordan Spieth and No. 33 Phil Mickelson are among the top golfers who will join English in the 2022 field.

The winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will receive $1.476 million of the tournament's $8.2 million prize purse.

The first round of the tournament airs from 6 to 10 p.m. EST Thursday on Golf Channel. Rahm and Thomas are among the favorites to claim the title in Kapalua.

Latest Headlines

Novak Djokovic delayed at airport, Australian Open entry in doubt
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic delayed at airport, Australian Open entry in doubt
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open became in doubt Wednesday when the local government rejected a request to sponsor his visa and exemption from COVID-19 vaccination and he was delayed at the airport.
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
NFL // 4 hours ago
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster following the wide receiver's sideline meltdown Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., Owens said.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
NFL // 5 hours ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't ruled out retirement this off-season, but doesn't want a "farewell tour" from fans and opposing teams, the reigning NFL MVP said.
U.S. men's soccer great Jozy Altidore marries tennis' Sloane Stephens
Soccer // 6 hours ago
U.S. men's soccer great Jozy Altidore marries tennis' Sloane Stephens
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jozy Altidore, one of the leading scorers in the history of the U.S. men's soccer team, and tennis star Sloane Stephens got married over the holiday weekend in Miami, the newlyweds announced on social media.
LeBron James leads Lakers over Kings with clutch 4th quarter
NBA // 7 hours ago
LeBron James leads Lakers over Kings with clutch 4th quarter
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Sacramento Kings.
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
NFL // 11 hours ago
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
MIAMI, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Three spots remain in the 14-team field for the 2021-22 NFL playoffs, and only Week 18 remains. Several matchups carry major implications for those vying for berths or postseason positioning.
College football: Cincinnati Bearcats' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner declares for draft
NFL // 16 hours ago
College football: Cincinnati Bearcats' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner declares for draft
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the upcoming NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday.
College football: Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo to enter NFL Draft
NFL // 17 hours ago
College football: Michigan pass-rusher David Ojabo to enter NFL Draft
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday after spending three seasons with the Wolverines.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
NHL // 17 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in points this season, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
NFL // 18 hours ago
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL on Tuesday asking what measures would be taken after Sunday's railing collapse at FedEx Field.
