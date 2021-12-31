Advertisement
Dec. 31, 2021 / 8:01 AM

College basketball: Unranked Missouri women stun No. 1 South Carolina in last second

By Alex Butler

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Junior guard Lauren Hansen banked in a layup just before the final buzzer to lead the unranked Missouri women's basketball team to an upset of No. 1 Missouri, giving the Tigers their first ever win over a No. 1 team.

Hansen made the shot with 0.1 remaining in overtime to seal the 70-69 win Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

"My team had confidence in me at the end of the game, so I knew not to shy away from the moment and step up to it for them," Hansen told reporters.

The Tigers trailed 69-68 with about 10 seconds left when guard Mama Dembele dribbled near half court. Dembele then dribbled to her left before she went back right and passed to Hansen as she ran around a screen.

Hansen caught the pass at the top of the key, turned the corner and dribbled into the lane as she drew defenders. She then reached up toward the rim and tossed the ball off the backboard and through the net for the final edge.

Hansen and Tigers forward Hayley Frank each scored a game-high 21 points. Tigers forward LaDazhia Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

"Wins like this don't just happen by chance," Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said. "It's a body of work over time.

"There are a lot of people who have invested a lot, from a player standpoint and coaching staff and support standpoint over the last six months. Even though some players weren't here, they were just a big of a part of this win."

South Carolina scored the first five points of the game and took a 12-11 edge into the second quarter. The Tigers answered the Gamecocks when Frank made a jump shot for a 16-14 lead at the start of the second frame. They used an 11-3 run for a 27-19 edge 2:58 before halftime and led by six at the break.

The Gamecocks rallied and took a 40-39 lead midway through the third. The score was tied 45-45 at the start of the fourth.

The Tigers earned an early five-point lead in the final frame, but the Gamecocks answered. Aliyah Boston made a layup with 21 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime for the Gamecocks.

Boston and Victaria Saxton each made shots to start the bonus period, giving the Gamecocks a 69-64 lead with 3:35 remaining. Hansen and Frank combined to score the final six points of the game to lead the Tigers to the dramatic victory.

Missouri (12-2) faces Vanderbilt (9-5) at 3 p.m. EST Sunday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. South Carolina (12-1) faces LSU (13-1), the No. 24 at 8 p.m. EST Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

