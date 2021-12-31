College Football Playoff: Georgia whips Michigan in Orange Bowl

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Michigan Wolverines in a College Football Playoff semifinal game Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla., to advance to the title game, in which they will face Alabama. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Georgia mangled Michigan's running game, capitalized off turnovers and exploded early on offense to earn a dominant 34-11 College Football Playoff semifinal win Friday in the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs senior quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 21 of 31 passes for 307 yards and three scores and was named Orange Bowl Offensive MVP for his effort at Hard Rock Stadium. Advertisement

The victory sets up a rematch between Georgia and Southeastern Conference rival Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs face the top-ranked Tide on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

The No. 3 Bulldogs forced three turnovers and topped the No. 2 Wolverines 515 to 325 in total yards in Friday's win. Running back James Cook totaled 141 yards from scrimmage and a score on 10 touches.

Bennett used a fake handoff to fool the Wolverines defense and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead 4:11 into the game.

The Bulldogs opened up the playbook and used trickery to double their advantage about six minutes later. Running back Kenny McIntosh took a handoff from Bennett on the play. He then looked left and tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Adonai Mitchell.

Jack Podlesny made a 43-yard field goal to push the Bulldogs lead to 17 points 2:34 into the second quarter.

Wolverines kicker Jake Moody answered with a 36-yard field goal on the next drive, but Podlesny countered with another field goal on the following possession.

Bennett connected with Jermaine Burton on the right flank about two minutes later for a 57-yard touchdown. That score gave the Bulldogs a 27-3 halftime edge.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. Bennett got the Bulldogs back to the end zone with a 39-yard touchdown pass to running back James Cook 3:49 into the fourth.

Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy got the Wolverines into the end zone for their lone score with a 35-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Andrel Anthony with 4:25 remaining. The Wolverines also completed a two-point conversion for the final points of the game.

The Bulldogs ran out the clock on the final possession.

McCarthy completed 7 of 17 passes for 131 yards and a score. Wolverines starter Cade McNamara completed 11 of 19 passes for 106 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked four times.

Georgia (13-1) battles Alabama (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at 8 p.m. EST Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The matchup airs on ESPN.

