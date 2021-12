UCLA was the latest college football team forced to cancel its bowl appearance as the Bruins dropped out of their Holiday Bowl matchup with NC State due to " COVID-19 protocols." File Photo by C. John Chavis/ Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The UCLA Bruins football team pulled out of its scheduled bowl game Tuesday against the North Carolina State Wolfpack due to COVID-19 issues. In a statement shared to Twitter, the team said it was unable to participate in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, scheduled for Tuesday evening "due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins' program." Advertisement

Bowl organizers did not immediately call off the game, but NC State indicated it was unlikely the game would be played.

"Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season," NC State Football said in a tweet. "We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening."

The sudden change comes after several other bowl games, including the Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls, were canceled due to infections among players.

The Sun Bowl was able to continue because Central Michigan University made the trip after its planned Arizona Bowl opponent, Boise State, was forced to back out.

Also, the Gator Bowl was forced to invite Rutgers after Texas A&M was forced to drop out due to COVID-19 infections.