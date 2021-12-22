Trending
Dec. 22, 2021 / 2:36 PM

Georgia high school football star QB Robbie Roper, 18, dies after surgery

By Alex Butler

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Robbie Roper, a star high school quarterback from Roswell, Ga., died Wednesday, his family announced on Twitter. He was 18.

Sources told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Marietta Daily Journal and CBS Atlanta that Roper died from complications after a routine shoulder surgery.

"We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie," the Roper family said in a statement posted to Roper's Twitter account. "Robbie just passed. He was the biggest joy to our family.

"We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly."

Roper, a 6-foot-5 senior from Roswell High School, was ranked as the No. 202 quarterback for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

He drew collegiate interest from Florida, Morgan State, Morehead State, Western Carolina and Massachusetts.

"Robbie was an incredible young man and made a huge impact on his teammates, classmates, and the community," the school's athletic department tweeted Wednesday.

"No. 5 will never be forgotten."

The Roper family said they will announce a date and time for funeral arrangements later.

