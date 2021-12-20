PNC Championship: Team Daly edges second-place Tiger Woods, son Charlie

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- John Daly and is son, John Daly II, shot a record 27-under par to edge Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, by two strokes and win the 2021 PNC Championship golf tournament.

Team Daly and Team Woods each recorded final-round 57s at the scramble style tournament Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The tournament marked Tiger's first appearance at a televised golf event since his Feb. 23 car crash in Southern California. He sustained multiple leg fractures in that crash.

"The competitive juices, they are never going to go away," Tiger told reporters. "This is my environment. This is what I've done my entire life. I'm just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again."

Tiger, 45, and Charlie, 12, used a tournament-record streak of 11-consecutive birdies to keep pace with Team Daly.

Team Woods carded a 10-under par 62 and tied for fourth through Saturday's first round.

Tiger and Charlie started Sunday's round with two-consecutive birdies and carded an eagle on No. 3. They made par on the next three holes. Team Woods started its birdie stretch on No. 7 and kept it going through the first eight holes of the back nine.

Tiger grimaced and groaned throughout the weekend tournament, still in obvious pain from his injuries and limited in his motion. Charlie awed fans with his fluid swings and precise putting, often mimicking his famous father.

"I'm happy and thankful that I'm able to do this," Tiger said. "I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while. And it's functioning. I'm just really tired.

"I'm not used to this. I think this might be my fourth or fifth round of golf the year. I'm a little worn out."

Team Thomas, the defending champion pairing of golfer Justin Thomas and his dad Mike, tied for third with Team Cink. Team Lehman and Team Singh tied for fifth.

The PGA Tour schedule continues with the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Jan. 6 through 9 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.