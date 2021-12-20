Tennis: Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19, uncertain about Australian Open

1/3

Rafael Nadal of Spain said he can't guarantee is participation in the 2022 Australian Open due to his recovery from a foot injury and recent positive COVID-19 test result. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Tennis star Rafael Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his home, he announced Monday on social media. Nadal told reporters Sunday that he "can't guarantee" his participation in the 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament on the annual tennis calendar. Advertisement

"I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that has been performed on me when I arrived in Spain," Nadal wrote on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Nadal, 35, said he tested negative while in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, with his most-recent negative result coming Friday.

The Spaniard returned from a foot injury to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. He lost in straight sets to Andy Murray on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Denis Shapovalov beat Nadal in three sets in Saturday's third-place match.

"I am having some unpleasant moments, but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," Nadal wrote.

Advertisement

"As a result of the situation I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."

The No. 6 player in the ATP rankings is the latest top men's player to cast doubt on his participation in the Australian Open. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia has not said if he will compete, but was on the tournament's official entry list.

No. 16 Roger Federer of Switzerland and American Serena Williams, the No. 41 player in the WTA rankings, will not compete in the Australian Open.

The tournament will be held Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne. Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, won his Australian Open title in 2009.