Head coach Chris Mack and the Louisville men's basketball program paused all team activities Monday due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Wednesday's scheduled rivalry game between the Kentucky and Louisville men's college basketball teams has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results within the Louisville program, the schools announced Monday. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said in a news release that the school paused all team-related activities due to the outbreak. Advertisement

Kentucky said in a news release that it "is working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena" in Lexington, Ky. School officials from Kentucky and Louisville will attempt to reschedule the rivalry game later this season.

The Kentucky-Louisville men's basketball game has been played every year since the 1982-83 season.

Western Kentucky beat Louisville 82-72 on Saturday in Bowling Green, Ky. Kentucky beat North Carolina 98-69 on Saturday in Paradise, Nev.

Kentucky had been scheduled to face Ohio State on Saturday, but the Buckeyes withdrew due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within their program.

Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Florida State, Penn State and Memphis are among the more than 30 college basketball programs paused due to issues with COVID-19.

Louisville is scheduled to host Wake Forest on Dec. 29 in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky is to host Missouri on the same night in Lexington.