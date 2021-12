1/5

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic was injured in training and will not compete in the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2022 tennis season.

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Karolina Pliskova will not compete at the 2022 Australian Open, the No. 4 player in the Women's Tennis Association rankings announced Thursday on social media. The 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament on the annual tennis calendar, runs from Jan. 17 through 30 in Melbourne. Advertisement

"Some days are worse than others," Pliskova wrote on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

"Unfortunately I will be out for a while and will not compete at my favorite tournament in Australia. But time and belief can heal everything."

Pliskova included a photo of herself in the posts, which showed a cast on her right arm. She said she was injured while training in Spain.

Pliskova was set to extend her streak of 35-consecutive main draw appearances at Grand Slam tournaments. That streak dates back to the 2013 Australian Open.

The Czech competitor was included on the tournament's entry list earlier this month.

No. 41 Serena Williams of the United States and No. 46 Bianca Andreescu of Canada are among the other top women's singles players who won't be in Melbourne.

No. 16 Roger Federer and No. 82 Stan Wawrinka, both of Switzerland, are among the top men's players who won't compete.

Women's No. 1 Ash Barty and men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic are the favorites to win 2022 Australian Open singles titles.