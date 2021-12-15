Trending
Sports News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 8:37 PM

Deion Sanders flips top football recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State to Jackson State

By Connor Grott

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, one of the top-ranked football recruits in the country, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State on Wednesday.

Before the start of the early signing period, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders -- a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- teased that he was going to pull off a historic feat, and now he has lured away a five-star defensive back from his alma mater.

ESPN ranks Hunter as the second-best prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, while 247Sports lists him as the No. 1 recruit. With the flip, Hunter became the first five-star high school football prospect to sign with an FCS school since ESPN started its rankings in 2006.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, Hunter played at Collins High School in Suwanee, Ga. He had been committed to the Seminoles since March 2020.

"Florida State has always been a beacon for me," Hunter said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I grew up down there, that's where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles.

"It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University."

Hunter chose Jackson State over Florida State, Auburn and Georgia. Jackson State, a longtime member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, won its first SWAC championship since 2007 last month.

