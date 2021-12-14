College basketball: UConn star Paige Bueckers has knee surgery, out 8 weeks

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery on her left knee Monday, the school announced.

In a statement released Tuesday, UConn said the surgery repaired an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear. The timetable for Bueckers' return is expected to be eight weeks from Monday, which would make her available in early February.

Bueckers suffered the knee injury during the final minute of the Huskies' game against Notre Dame on Dec. 5. At the time of her injury, the sophomore guard led UConn in points, assists and steals.

The Huskies have a 1-1 record without Bueckers this season. UConn earned a 71-61 win over UCLA on Saturday after suffering a 57-44 upset loss to Georgia Tech on Dec. 9.

UConn's stunning defeat to Georgia Tech snapped its 239-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

Through six games this season, Bueckers has averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals.