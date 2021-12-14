Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 7:49 PM

College basketball: UConn star Paige Bueckers has knee surgery, out 8 weeks

By Connor Grott

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery on her left knee Monday, the school announced.

In a statement released Tuesday, UConn said the surgery repaired an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear. The timetable for Bueckers' return is expected to be eight weeks from Monday, which would make her available in early February.

Advertisement

Bueckers suffered the knee injury during the final minute of the Huskies' game against Notre Dame on Dec. 5. At the time of her injury, the sophomore guard led UConn in points, assists and steals.

The Huskies have a 1-1 record without Bueckers this season. UConn earned a 71-61 win over UCLA on Saturday after suffering a 57-44 upset loss to Georgia Tech on Dec. 9.

UConn's stunning defeat to Georgia Tech snapped its 239-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

Through six games this season, Bueckers has averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

Advertisement

Read More

UConn basketball's Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with broken leg bone College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee Georgia Southern beats Carver College in women's basketball by 118 points

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Tua, Penny, Parker among best Week 15 adds
NFL // 6 hours ago
Fantasy football: Tua, Penny, Parker among best Week 15 adds
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa, Rashaad Penny and DeVante Parker are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football players to add off your Week 15 waiver wire.
Georgia Southern beats Carver College in women's basketball by 118 points
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Georgia Southern beats Carver College in women's basketball by 118 points
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Georgia Southern made 53 field goals and 22 free throws to beat Carver College 133-15, providing the second-largest margin of victory in the history of Division I women's college basketball.
NFL to mandate booster for employees amid COVID-19 surge
NFL // 10 hours ago
NFL to mandate booster for employees amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- NFL employees must receive a vaccine booster shot by Dec. 27 amid a coronavirus surge, which led to 36 players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in one day, the league announced in a memo sent to its 32 teams.
U.S. soccer's Alex Morgan joins NWSL's San Diego Wave
Soccer // 11 hours ago
U.S. soccer's Alex Morgan joins NWSL's San Diego Wave
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan left the Orlando Pride and signed with the San Diego Wave, the first-year National Women's Soccer League expansion team announced.
Stafford, Donald lead Rams over Cardinals
NFL // 12 hours ago
Stafford, Donald lead Rams over Cardinals
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw three passing touchdowns and Aaron Donald logged a trio of sacks to lead the Los Angeles Rams to an NFC West division win over the Arizona Cardinals in the final game of Week 14.
College football: Bahamas Bowl, Cure Bowl launch record 44 bowl games
Sports News // 15 hours ago
College football: Bahamas Bowl, Cure Bowl launch record 44 bowl games
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A college football postseason with a record 44 bowl games launches Friday with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl and runs through Jan. 10.
College football: Ex-Sooners QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina
Sports News // 20 hours ago
College football: Ex-Sooners QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he is transferring to South Carolina.
Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024
NFL // 20 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, is set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.
NHL's Calgary Flames dealing with COVID-19 outbreak; 3 games postponed
NHL // 21 hours ago
NHL's Calgary Flames dealing with COVID-19 outbreak; 3 games postponed
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames' next three games after the franchise had six players and a staff member enter the league's COVID-19 protocol within a 24-hour period.
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
MLB // 22 hours ago
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander's two-year, $50 million contract with the Houston Astros received formal approval from MLB, even at a time when the league has locked out its players amid a labor dispute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak
NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak
College football: Bahamas Bowl, Cure Bowl launch record 44 bowl games
College football: Bahamas Bowl, Cure Bowl launch record 44 bowl games
Fantasy football: Tua, Penny, Parker among best Week 15 adds
Fantasy football: Tua, Penny, Parker among best Week 15 adds
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
NFL to mandate booster for employees amid COVID-19 surge
NFL to mandate booster for employees amid COVID-19 surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement