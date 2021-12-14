Trending
Sports News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 12:30 PM

Georgia Southern beats Carver College in women's basketball by 118 points

By Alex Butler
Georgia Southern beats Carver College in women's basketball by 118 points
Georgia Southern guard Rachel Johnson (R) scored a game-high 18 points in a win over Carver College on Monday in Statesboro, Ga. Photo by A.J. Henderson/Georgia Southern

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Georgia Southern made 53 field goals and 22 free throws to beat Carver College 133-15, providing the second-largest margin of victory in the history of Division I women's college basketball.

The Eagles shot 60% from the field in the victory Monday at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Ga. The Cougars made 6 of 49 field goal attempts.

"Hats off to Carver, this is one of our non-Division I opponents," Eagles coach Anita Howard told reporters. "So I talked to our kids about focusing on what we do.

"When you go to work, you do your job. Our job is to defend, rebound and run."

RELATED Watch: Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers stun No. 1 Purdue with deep buzzer beater

The margin of victory trails the record of 129 when Savannah State beat Wesleyan 155-26 on Nov. 6, 2018, in Savannah, Ga. The record for a game between two Division I teams was set when Baylor beat Winthrop 140-32 in 2016.

The Eagles (8-2) also set their program record for points in a single game Monday, beating the mark they set with a 121-105 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday in Statesboro.

Senior guard Rachel Johnson scored a game-high 18 points. Sophomore guard Constance Thomas and junior forward Taya Gibson chipped in 17 and 15 points, respectively.

RELATED UConn basketball's Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with broken leg bone

Eight Eagles players scored in double figures. Taiyee Treasure scored a team-high nine points for Carver College, a National Christian College Athletic Association institution based in Atlanta.

The Eagles led the Cougars (0-11) 60-5 at halftime. They held a 78-0 edge in points off turnovers and 49-0 advantage in fast break points.

The Eagles face Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. EST Friday in Kennesaw, Ga. They enter the game on a four-game winning streak.

RELATED College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee

