Sports News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 8:36 AM

Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas

By Alex Butler
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers will play at Texas in 2022. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top prospect from the class of 2022, will transfer to the University of Texas, he announced on social media.

Ewers posted a photo of himself in a Longhorns jersey with the caption: "hey Alexa, play 'Take me to Texas," late Sunday on Instagram and Twitter.

Fellow quarterback Bo Nix of Auburn also announced his intention to transfer Sunday, but did not say where he intends to go.

Ohio State announced earlier this month that Ewers planned to transfer from the program. The Southlake, Texas, native never appeared in a game for the Buckeyes.

Ewers committed to Texas out of Southlake's Carroll Senior High School, but decommitted in October 2020 and flipped to Ohio State. He reclassified to the class of 2021 to enroll early at Ohio State and joined the Buckeyes in August.

Ewers, a redshirt freshman for the Buckeyes, played behind starter C.J. Stroud. Stroud completed 70.9% of his throws for 3,862 yards, 38 scores and five interceptions to lead the Buckeyes to a 10-2 regular-season record. The Heisman Trophy finalist's passing touchdown total ranked fifth nationally.

Texas went 5-7 this season. The Longhorns lost six of their last seven games.

Redshirt junior quarterback Casey Thompson completed 63.2% of his throws for 2,113 yards, 24 scores and nine interceptions in 12 games this season for the Longhorns.

Texas starts the 2022 season with a home game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

