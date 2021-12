Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, shown Dec. 30, 2020, entered the 2021 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite, but he was eventually benched in favor of Caleb Williams. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he is transferring to South Carolina. Following the decision, Rattler reunites with Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who was an assistant at Oklahoma from 2018-20. Beamer just completed his first regular season as the head coach at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks posted a 6-6 record despite using three different quarterbacks this season. The addition of Rattler helps stabilize the position and provides an immediate upgrade.

Rattler, who was the top-ranked quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, went to Oklahoma with massive expectations. He became the Sooners' starter in 2020 and tossed 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Entering this season, Rattler was a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. However, he struggled and was eventually benched in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams.

Rattler compiled 1,483 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The 21-year-old Rattler entered the NCAA transfer portal late last month, shortly after former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left for the head-coaching job at USC. The Arizona native will have three years of eligiblity remaining.

