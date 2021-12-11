Tai Lavatai, defense help Navy upset Army 17-13

1/5

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Tai Lavatai gets set in the pocket in the second quarter against the Army Black Knights on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and the Navy defense allowed just 232 yards in a 17-13 upset win over rival Army on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Midshipmen (4-8) entered the game with losses in four of their last five meetings with the Black Knights (8-4). Advertisement

Lavatai threw just six passes, and Navy held an edge in time of possession of nearly 10 minutes in the 122nd meeting between the military branch college football teams.

"This is everything our program is about: trying to crush those guys," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo told CBS. "We have great respect for the guys at West Point, but today was about beating them."

Army opened the game with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Christian Anderson took a snap and juked around several Navy defenders for a 56-yard touchdown run to end that possession.

Navy responded with an 11-play, 83-yard drive. Lavatai ended that possession with an 8-yard touchdown run. Kicker Cole Talley answered with two field goals to give Army a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Lavatai ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half. The short run capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive.

Navy kicker Bijan Nichols made a 43-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter for the final points of the game. The kick ended a drive that lasted nearly nine minutes.

The Navy defense stuffed Army on a fourth-down run with about 1:34 remaining to secure the victory.

Lavatai completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards in the win. He also ran for 62 yards on 20 carries. Anderson completed 7 of 15 passes for 108 yards and ran for 67 yards for Army.

THE FAKE! A big gamble pays off for Navy. pic.twitter.com/JRZMuNm4nM— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2021

Army battles Missouri (6-6) in the Armed Forces Bowl at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Navy did not qualify for a postseason bowl.