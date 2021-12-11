Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 11, 2021 / 7:35 PM

Tai Lavatai, defense help Navy upset Army 17-13

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tai Lavatai, defense help Navy upset Army 17-13
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Tai Lavatai gets set in the pocket in the second quarter against the Army Black Knights on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and the Navy defense allowed just 232 yards in a 17-13 upset win over rival Army on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Midshipmen (4-8) entered the game with losses in four of their last five meetings with the Black Knights (8-4).

Advertisement

Lavatai threw just six passes, and Navy held an edge in time of possession of nearly 10 minutes in the 122nd meeting between the military branch college football teams.

"This is everything our program is about: trying to crush those guys," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo told CBS. "We have great respect for the guys at West Point, but today was about beating them."

Army opened the game with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Christian Anderson took a snap and juked around several Navy defenders for a 56-yard touchdown run to end that possession.

Navy responded with an 11-play, 83-yard drive. Lavatai ended that possession with an 8-yard touchdown run. Kicker Cole Talley answered with two field goals to give Army a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Lavatai ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half. The short run capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive.

Navy kicker Bijan Nichols made a 43-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter for the final points of the game. The kick ended a drive that lasted nearly nine minutes.

RELATED College football: Duke hires Texas A&M assistant Mike Elko as head coach

The Navy defense stuffed Army on a fourth-down run with about 1:34 remaining to secure the victory.

Lavatai completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards in the win. He also ran for 62 yards on 20 carries. Anderson completed 7 of 15 passes for 108 yards and ran for 67 yards for Army.

Army battles Missouri (6-6) in the Armed Forces Bowl at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Navy did not qualify for a postseason bowl.

Latest Headlines

Soccer: Johnson, Callens lead NYCFC to MLS Cup win over Portland Timbers
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Soccer: Johnson, Callens lead NYCFC to MLS Cup win over Portland Timbers
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Alexander Callens converted NYCFC's final attempt in a penalty kick session and goalie Steve Johnson made several clutch stops to secure an MLS Cup final victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday in Portland, Ore.
College football: Virginia names Clemson OC Tony Elliott as next head coach
Sports News // 21 hours ago
College football: Virginia names Clemson OC Tony Elliott as next head coach
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former Clemson Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was hired as the next head football coach at the University of Virginia, the school announced.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
NFL // 22 hours ago
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return after four-week absence
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will suit up for Sunday's game at the New York Jets after missing the last four weeks with knee and hamstring injuries.
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
NFL // 23 hours ago
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.
College football: Duke hires Texas A&M assistant Mike Elko as head coach
Sports News // 1 day ago
College football: Duke hires Texas A&M assistant Mike Elko as head coach
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Duke University has hired Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko as its next head football coach, the school announced.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle out multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
NBA // 1 day ago
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle out multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will be out multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Adams tops Week 14 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14.
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Kelce, Andrews lead Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings
College football: Virginia names Clemson OC Tony Elliott as next head coach
College football: Virginia names Clemson OC Tony Elliott as next head coach
College football: Duke hires Texas A&M assistant Mike Elko as head coach
College football: Duke hires Texas A&M assistant Mike Elko as head coach
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles named Time magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles named Time magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement