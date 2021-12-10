Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 7:26 AM

Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82

By Alex Butler
Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82
Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Sr. (L), shown with son, Al Unser Jr., died Thursday after a long battle with cancer. File Photo by Bill Coons/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Al Unser Sr., a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, died after a long battle with cancer, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said Friday. He was 82.

Boles said Unser died Thursday at his home in Chama, N.M. He was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago.

Advertisement

"Al's combination of his quiet and humble approach outside the car with his fierce competitive spirit and fearless talent behind the wheel made him a fan-favorite," Boles in a statement. "He will be remembered as one of the best to ever race at Indianapolis, and we will all miss his smile, sense of humor and his warm, approachable personality.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with [his wife] Susan Unser, the entire Unser family, and all Al's friends and fans."

RELATED Helio Castroneves, 46, wins record-tying fourth Indy 500

Unser is the latest member to die from one of racing's most famous families. His brother Bobby, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, died in May. He was 87. Bobby Unser Jr. died in June. He was 65.

His father, Jerry, and uncles, Louis and Joe, also were drivers. In 1958, His oldest brother, Jerry Unser Jr., became the first Unser to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. He was killed in a crash in 1959.

Advertisement

Al Unser Sr. won the Indianapolis 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987. In 1987, he became the oldest driver (47) in history to win the event. He was a three-time champion in what is now called the IndySeries. He retired in 1994 with 39 wins and his trio of championships from 1970, 1983 and 1985.

RELATED Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87

Unser also competed in five NASCAR races. He finished fourth in the 1968 Daytona 500 and earned three Top 10 finishes.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and son, Al Jr.

Notable deaths of 2021

Lina Wertmuller arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2019. Wertmuller, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for "Seven Beauties," died on December 9 at the age of 93. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

RELATED NASCAR: Kyle Larson wins Cup Series Championship at Phoenix

Latest Headlines

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
NFL // 23 minutes ago
Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Demaryius Thomas, a former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga., a police spokesperson said. He was 33.
MLS Cup, Heisman ceremony, UFC title bouts pack weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 2 hours ago
MLS Cup, Heisman ceremony, UFC title bouts pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The 2021 college football Heisman Trophy ceremony, the MLS Cup Playoffs title game, two UFC title bouts and dozens of regular-season college basketball, NBA, NHL and NFL games fill the weekend sports schedule.
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
NHL // 23 hours ago
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes avoided eviction from Gila River Arena after making good on delinquent tax bills and other unpaid facility charges.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles named Time magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year
Sports News // 8 hours ago
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles named Time magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles was named Time magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year on Thursday.
New Orleans Pelicans' Kira Lewis Jr. out for season with torn ACL
NBA // 9 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans' Kira Lewis Jr. out for season with torn ACL
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL and Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
MLB // 9 hours ago
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies brought back former manager Clint Hurdle to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
NFL // 12 hours ago
Tennessee Titans claim ex-Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham off waivers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans claimed former Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers Thursday, keeping the veteran defender in the AFC South.
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Diontae Johnson and Justin Jefferson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14.
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14.
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Prescott, Rodgers lead Week 14 quarterback rankings
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
Ekeler, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
Fantasy football: Foreman, Gage, Osborn among best Week 14 adds
Fantasy football: Foreman, Gage, Osborn among best Week 14 adds
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement