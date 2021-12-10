Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Sr. (L), shown with son, Al Unser Jr., died Thursday after a long battle with cancer. File Photo by Bill Coons/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Al Unser Sr., a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, died after a long battle with cancer, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said Friday. He was 82. Boles said Unser died Thursday at his home in Chama, N.M. He was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago. Advertisement

"Al's combination of his quiet and humble approach outside the car with his fierce competitive spirit and fearless talent behind the wheel made him a fan-favorite," Boles in a statement. "He will be remembered as one of the best to ever race at Indianapolis, and we will all miss his smile, sense of humor and his warm, approachable personality.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with [his wife] Susan Unser, the entire Unser family, and all Al's friends and fans."

Unser is the latest member to die from one of racing's most famous families. His brother Bobby, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, died in May. He was 87. Bobby Unser Jr. died in June. He was 65.

His father, Jerry, and uncles, Louis and Joe, also were drivers. In 1958, His oldest brother, Jerry Unser Jr., became the first Unser to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. He was killed in a crash in 1959.

Al Unser Sr. won the Indianapolis 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987. In 1987, he became the oldest driver (47) in history to win the event. He was a three-time champion in what is now called the IndySeries. He retired in 1994 with 39 wins and his trio of championships from 1970, 1983 and 1985.

Unser also competed in five NASCAR races. He finished fourth in the 1968 Daytona 500 and earned three Top 10 finishes.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and son, Al Jr.

