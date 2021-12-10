Watch: Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers stun No. 1 Purdue with deep buzzer beater

Rutgers senior guard/forward Ron Harper Jr. (L) scored a game-high 30 points and made a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Purdue on Thursday in Piscataway, N.J. Photo by Ben Solomon/Rutgers Athletics

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Ron Harper Jr. hit a 3-pointer from near half court as the final buzzer sounded to lift unranked Rutgers to a win over No. 1 Purdue in one of the first major upsets of the college basketball season. Harper, the son of former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper Sr., scored a game-high 30 points and totaled 10 rebounds in the 70-68 win Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Advertisement

"It's unreal man it's something you dream about," Harper told reporters. "When it went off my hands and I saw it go in I was jumping around like a little kid on Christmas day."

Purdue, the top team in the men's college basketball Coaches Poll, trailed 67-66 before Trevion Williams made a go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds remaining. Harper caught an inbound pass after that basket and dribbled up the court. He crossed half court, did a crossover dribble and released a deep shot with less than a second left on the clock.

The buzzer sounded just before the ball fell through the net to give the Scarlet Knights an upset victory.

Harper made 10 of 15 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. His buzzer-beater gave the Scarlet Knights their first victory over a top-ranked team in program history.

The Scarlet Knights (5-4) shot 52.1%, while the Boilermakers (8-1) made 41% of their shots.

"Ron had one of those nights. We needed every one of his points, obviously," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

Harper scored 17 points in the first half to help the Scarlet Knights earn a 36-35 lead at the break. Williams scored 14 points over the first 20 minutes.

The Boilermakers used an 11-0 run to take a 52-44 edge midway through the second half. They pushed the advantage to 10 points with 8:37 remaining. Rutgers used a late 8-2 run, capped by Harper's go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining, to take its late 67-66 lead.

Williams answered with his go-ahead layup on the next possession, before Harper's heave ended the night.

"That's a really good Purdue basketball team," Pikiell said. "It took all 40 minutes. I'm really proud of these guys for what they accomplished."

Williams scored 21 points and totaled 11 rebounds off the Purdue bench. Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, in the loss. Caleb McConnell and Mawot Mag scored 12 points apiece for Rutgers.

Rutgers faces Seton Hall (8-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Purdue battles NC State (7-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.