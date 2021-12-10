Trending
Dec. 10, 2021

College football: Duke hires Texas A&M assistant Mike Elko as head coach

By Connor Grott
Mike Elko replaces former Duke Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe (R), who reached a mutual separation agreement with the school in late November after 14 years at the helm. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Duke University has hired Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko as its next head football coach, the school announced Friday.

The 44-year-old Elko spent the past four seasons at Texas A&M after coaching stints with Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Bowling Green and Hofstra. He had been a candidate for multiple Power 5 head-coaching opportunities in recent years.

Duke also considered Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott for its vacancy. Earlier Friday, Elliott accepted the head-coaching job at Virginia.

Other candidates for the Duke coaching job included NFL coach Jason Garrett, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Army head coach Jeff Monken and Dallas Cowboys assistant George Edwards, ESPN reported.

Elko replaces former Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe, who reached a mutual separation agreement with Duke on Nov. 28. Over 14 seasons, the 67-year-old Cutcliffe led Duke to 77 wins, six bowl appearances and the 2013 ACC Coastal Division title.

Duke lost eight consecutive games to finish the 2021 season with a 3-9 record -- the Blue Devils' third straight losing season. The team also failed to win an ACC game for the first time since 2007.

Elko played college football at Penn from 1995-98 and came up in coaching under current Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, whom Elko worked for at four different schools.

