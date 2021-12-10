Trending
Dec. 10, 2021 / 10:40 PM

College football: Virginia names Clemson OC Tony Elliott as next head coach

By Connor Grott
College football: Virginia names Clemson OC Tony Elliott as next head coach
Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, shown Aug. 17, 2015, replaces former head coach Bronco Mendenhall at Virginia. Photo courtesy of TigerNet.com/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former Clemson Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was hired as the next head football coach at the University of Virginia, the school announced Friday.

Elliott replaces former Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who plans to step down from his role after the team's upcoming bowl game. Mendenhall was at the helm of the Cavaliers for six seasons.

On Wednesday, Elliott traveled to Charlottesville, Va., to meet with Virginia athletic director Carla Williams and other school officials, but he returned home Thursday without an agreement in place. According to ESPN, Elliott spent Thursday night and most of Friday contemplating his options before informing Virginia that he was taking the job.

"This is an awesome opportunity for the University of Virginia as we welcome Coach Tony Elliott into the UVA football family," Williams said in a statement Friday. "Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word. He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set and passion for education.

"Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach. He is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships."

The 42-year-old Elliott was a member of Clemson's coaching staff since 2011. He served as the Tigers' primary playcaller on offense in each of the past seven seasons.

Elliott was the winner of the Frank Broyles Award in 2017 as the nation's top assistant coach.

With Elliott's departure from Clemson, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney must now replace both of his coordinators. Ex-Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left earlier this week after accepting the Oklahoma head-coaching job.

