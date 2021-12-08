Trending
Tiger Woods, son Charlie to golf at PNC Championship

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods will team up with son Charlie, 11, at the 2021 PNC Championship next week in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie will play as partners at the 2021 PNC Championship golf tournament, Woods announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The 2021 PNC Championship is Dec. 18 and 19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The event airs on Golf Channel and NBC.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," Woods tweeted. "I'm playing as a dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

Tiger and Charlie also competed in the 2020 PNC Championship. They carded 10-under par 62s in each round of the two-day, scramble-format tournament to finish seventh.

Fellow PGA Tour star Justin Thomas and dad Mike Thomas won the 2020 PNC Championship title.

At 11, Charlie was the youngest player to ever compete in the tournament. Thomas and his dad, Bubba Watson, Gary Player, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh, John Daly and Jim Furyk are among the other professionals who plan to participate in this year's event.

Tiger, 45, spoke publicly last week for the first time since his February car crash. He told reporters he doesn't expect to return to a full practice and event schedule on the PGA tour because of back and leg injuries.

He fractured the tibia and fibula in his right leg when he lost control of his car Feb. 23 outside of Los Angeles.

He last played on the PGA Tour at the Masters Tournament in November 2020 in Augusta, Ga. He participated in the 2020 PNC Championship about a month later.

The first round of the PNC Championship airs Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon EST on Golf Channel and from 3 to 6 p.m. on NBC. The second round airs Dec. 19 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Golf Channel and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on NBC.

