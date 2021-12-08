College football: LSU starting QB Max Johnson to transfer

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson will enter college football's transfer portal, the sophomore announced on Twitter.

"LSU, thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here," Johnson tweeted late Tuesday.

"I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal."

Johnson, the son of former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Brad Johnson, completed 60.3% of his throws for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 starts this season for the Tigers.

Garrett Nussmeier, a true freshman, is the only other scholarship quarterback on the Tigers roster. Non-scholarship quarterbacks Matt O'Dowd and Tavion Faulk also are on the roster.

St. Thomas More High School (Lafayette, La.,) quarterback Walker Howard, the No. 27 player in the ESPN300 recruit rankings for the class of 2022, committed to the Tigers in June. He is the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class.

LSU (6-6) faces Kansas State (7-5) in the Texas Bowl at 9 p.m. EST Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston.