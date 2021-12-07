Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 10:02 AM

College football: Oregon loses top recruits amid Mario Cristobal's exit

By Alex Butler
College football: Oregon loses top recruits amid Mario Cristobal's exit
Three of Oregon's top football commitments from the class of 2022 announced their decisions to decommit from the school Monday after news surfaced of former coach Mario Cristobal's departure. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Several top high school football recruits announced their decommitments from the University of Oregon amid former coach Mario Cristobal's departure from the program.

Cristobal resigned from his job at Oregon and was hired Monday to coach the Miami Hurricanes. Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, quarterback Tanner Bailey and linebacker T.J. Dudley each announced their decommitments hours after news of Cristobal's departure surfaced.

Advertisement

"I truly thank everyone for believing in my talents, but due to recent coaching changes, I will be decommitting from the University of Oregon," Banks wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Banks is the No. 33 player in the ESPN 300 rankings for 2022. The Summer Creek High School (Houston) offensive lineman is among the highest-rated offensive tackles in the class.

RELATED Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal

Banks is No. 12 in the Rivals250 rankings and No. 24 in the Top247 rankings.

Bailey is the No. 139 player in the ESPN 300. The Gordon High School (Gordo, Ala.,) quarterback is the No. 5 pocket passer in the class. He is 247Sports' No. 24 quarterback.

Dudley, a linebacker is the No. 232 player in the ESPN 300. The Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, Ala.,) defender ranks No. 7 at his position. He didn't rule out a future recommitment to Oregon, but tagged recruiters from Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Florida, Florida State and Tennessee in his decommitment announcement posts.

Advertisement
RELATED Oklahoma hires Clemson DC Brent Venables as head football coach

"In light of recent events and changes, my family and I believe it's best if I decommit from the University of Oregon at this time," Dudley wrote. "I still will be evaluating Oregon as this process continues. Also, I will now be opening my recruitment up to all schools."

Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, also announced Monday that he will skip his senior season and declare for the draft. He will not play for the Ducks when they face Oklahoma on Dec. 29 in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Cristobal, known as one of the best recruiters in college football, constructed the top-rated class in the Pac-12 in each of the last three seasons at Oregon.

RELATED College basketball: Maryland coach Mark Turgeon steps down after 10-plus seasons

Latest Headlines

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended for three games
NFL // 1 hour ago
Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended for three games
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris is suspended without pay for the next three games of the 2021 NFL season, the league announced.
Bianca Andreescu to skip Australian Open, take break from tennis
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Bianca Andreescu to skip Australian Open, take break from tennis
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Bianca Andreescu will skip the 2022 Australian Open and take a mental and physical break from tennis, she announced on social media.
Patriots rely on running game, weather to beat Bills
NFL // 2 hours ago
Patriots rely on running game, weather to beat Bills
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots leaned on their running game and defense to combat windy weather, piling up 222 rushing yards on 46 carries to beat the Buffalo Bills in a low-scoring matchup in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets WR Corey Davis to have season-ending core muscle surgery
NFL // 10 hours ago
New York Jets WR Corey Davis to have season-ending core muscle surgery
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New York Jets wide receiver and team captain Corey Davis will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.
Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
NHL // 11 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Mired in a multigame losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday.
Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 12 hours ago
Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan was forced to miss Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson highlight 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson highlight 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett were revealed as the finalists for the 2021 Heisman Memorial Trophy on
Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen among 11 players added to COVID-19 list
NFL // 15 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen among 11 players added to COVID-19 list
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in question.
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three-year-old Medina Spirit, the controversial winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack Monday morning at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., trainer Bob Baffert said.
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The University of Miami fired head football coach Manny Diaz on Monday, the school announced. The Hurricanes are expected to hire Oregon coach Mario Cristobal as his replacement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee
College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee
Oklahoma hires Clemson DC Brent Venables as head football coach
Oklahoma hires Clemson DC Brent Venables as head football coach
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson highlight 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists
Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson highlight 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement