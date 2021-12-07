College football: Oregon loses top recruits amid Mario Cristobal's exit

Three of Oregon's top football commitments from the class of 2022 announced their decisions to decommit from the school Monday after news surfaced of former coach Mario Cristobal's departure. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Several top high school football recruits announced their decommitments from the University of Oregon amid former coach Mario Cristobal's departure from the program. Cristobal resigned from his job at Oregon and was hired Monday to coach the Miami Hurricanes. Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, quarterback Tanner Bailey and linebacker T.J. Dudley each announced their decommitments hours after news of Cristobal's departure surfaced. Advertisement

"I truly thank everyone for believing in my talents, but due to recent coaching changes, I will be decommitting from the University of Oregon," Banks wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Banks is the No. 33 player in the ESPN 300 rankings for 2022. The Summer Creek High School (Houston) offensive lineman is among the highest-rated offensive tackles in the class.

Banks is No. 12 in the Rivals250 rankings and No. 24 in the Top247 rankings.

Bailey is the No. 139 player in the ESPN 300. The Gordon High School (Gordo, Ala.,) quarterback is the No. 5 pocket passer in the class. He is 247Sports' No. 24 quarterback.

Dudley, a linebacker is the No. 232 player in the ESPN 300. The Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, Ala.,) defender ranks No. 7 at his position. He didn't rule out a future recommitment to Oregon, but tagged recruiters from Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Florida, Florida State and Tennessee in his decommitment announcement posts.

"In light of recent events and changes, my family and I believe it's best if I decommit from the University of Oregon at this time," Dudley wrote. "I still will be evaluating Oregon as this process continues. Also, I will now be opening my recruitment up to all schools."

Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, also announced Monday that he will skip his senior season and declare for the draft. He will not play for the Ducks when they face Oklahoma on Dec. 29 in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Cristobal, known as one of the best recruiters in college football, constructed the top-rated class in the Pac-12 in each of the last three seasons at Oregon.