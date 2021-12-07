Trending
Dec. 7, 2021 / 8:44 AM

Bianca Andreescu to skip Australian Open, take break from tennis

By Alex Butler
Bianca Andreescu of Canada will not compete in the 2022 Australian Open, but plans to participate in the 2022 WTA season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Bianca Andreescu will skip the 2022 Australian Open and take a mental and physical break from tennis, she announced on social media.

Andreescu announced her hiatus Monday on Instagram and Twitter. She still plans to participate in the 2022 WTA season, but did not say when she will return.

"As you all know, the past two years have been very challenging for me for a variety of reasons," Andreescu wrote in the posts.

"Especially this year in particular, I spent multiple weeks in isolation quarantining which affected me greatly -- both mentally and physically."

WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations

Andreescu, who dealt with several injuries over the past few seasons, also said her grandmother spent several weeks in an intensive care unit due to a COVID-19 infection. She said that situation "really hit [her] hard."

"A lot of days, I did not feel like myself, especially while I was training and/or playing matches," Andreescu wrote. "I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders.

Tennis: Canada's Bianca Andreescu to skip Olympics due to COVID-19

"I could not detach myself from everything that was going on off the court; was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took its toll on me."

Andreescu, 21, last appeared in October at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. The 2019 U.S. Open champion appeared in all four Grand Slam tournaments this year, but missed every major tournament in 2020.

She also withdrew from the postponed 2020 Summer Games in July due to concerns about COVID-19.

Wimbledon tennis: Bianca Andreescu upset, Novak Djokovic advances

"I want to give myself extra time to reset, recover, and grow from this and continue to inspire by doing charity work, giving back and working on myself because I know by doing this, I will come back stronger than ever," Andreescu wrote.

"I will therefore not start my season in Australia this year, but will take some additional time to reflect, train, and be ready for the upcoming 2022 tennis season."

Andreescu is the No. 46 player in the WTA singles rankings. She ranked as high as No. 5 this summer and No. 4 in 2020 and 2019.

The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled for Jan. 17 through 30 in Melbourne.

Patriots rely on running game, weather to beat Bills
NFL // 1 hour ago
Patriots rely on running game, weather to beat Bills
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots leaned on their running game and defense to combat windy weather, piling up 222 rushing yards on 46 carries to beat the Buffalo Bills in a low-scoring matchup in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York Jets WR Corey Davis to have season-ending core muscle surgery
NFL // 9 hours ago
New York Jets WR Corey Davis to have season-ending core muscle surgery
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New York Jets wide receiver and team captain Corey Davis will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.
Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
NHL // 10 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Mired in a multigame losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday.
Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 10 hours ago
Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan was forced to miss Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson highlight 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson highlight 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett were revealed as the finalists for the 2021 Heisman Memorial Trophy on
Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen among 11 players added to COVID-19 list
NFL // 13 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen among 11 players added to COVID-19 list
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in question.
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three-year-old Medina Spirit, the controversial winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack Monday morning at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., trainer Bob Baffert said.
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The University of Miami fired head football coach Manny Diaz on Monday, the school announced. The Hurricanes are expected to hire Oregon coach Mario Cristobal as his replacement.
Vikings' Thielen, Ravens' Humphrey, Raiders' Drake among injured in NFL's Week 13
NFL // 21 hours ago
Vikings' Thielen, Ravens' Humphrey, Raiders' Drake among injured in NFL's Week 13
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings, Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens and Kenyan Drake of the Las Vegas Raiders are among the top players who sustained significant injuries in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
Americanrevolution, Pletcher, Baffert have big horse racing weekend
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Americanrevolution, Pletcher, Baffert have big horse racing weekend
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Americanrevolution earned his first Grade 1 win in the Cigar Mile, Todd Pletcher enjoyed three graded stakes wins at Aqueduct and Bob Baffert sent out both graded stakes winners in California.
College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee
College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee
Oklahoma hires Clemson DC Brent Venables as head football coach
Oklahoma hires Clemson DC Brent Venables as head football coach
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
Miami fires football coach Diaz, expected to hire Oregon's Cristobal
