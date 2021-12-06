Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 9:35 AM

College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee

By Alex Butler
College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee
UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers (5) sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of a win over Notre Dame on Sunday in Storrs, Conn. Photo by Stephen Slade/UConn Athletics

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- UConn guard Paige Bueckers, the reigning women's basketball National Player of the Year, sustained a non-contact left knee injury late in a Huskies win over rival Notre Dame.

Bueckers sustained the injury with about 44 seconds remaining in the 73-54 victory Sunday in Storrs, Conn. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma told reporters that the initial diagnosis was a hyperextension.

Advertisement

"You immediately put yourself in that kid's shoes," Auriemma said. "That's the part that really hits you in the pit of your stomach.

"Initial report is that she might have hyperextended it, but I think the first thing that goes through your mind is the worst thing."

RELATED College basketball: Maryland coach Mark Turgeon steps down after 10-plus seasons

The Huskies led 70-52 when Bueckers dribbled the ball toward half court. She walked and bounced the ball on the right flank at the start of the sequence. Bueckers then took a jab step with her left foot and went to the ground. She got up, picked up her dribble and went right, but hobbled before she went back to the ground.

Several teammates and UConn coaches checked on the Huskies star before they helped her get to her feet and took her to the bench.

Advertisement

Bueckers, a sophomore, scored a game-high 22 points in the win. She also totaled five steals, four assists and four rebounds.

RELATED College basketball: Ohio State upsets No. 1 Duke

The Huskies (5-1) face Georgia Tech (6-2) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

"I don't have an answer for why she was [still] in the game," Auriemma said. "But yeah, I don't like our team without her on the court."

Buckers is averaged 21.1 points per game over her first six appearances this season. She averaged 20 points per game in 2020-21.

RELATED College basketball: No. 1 Gonzaga hammers No. 2 UCLA, wins Empire Classic

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma hires Clemson DC Brent Venables as head football coach
Sports News // 38 minutes ago
Oklahoma hires Clemson DC Brent Venables as head football coach
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head football coach, the Sooners announced.
Chiefs defense sparks win over Broncos
NFL // 1 hour ago
Chiefs defense sparks win over Broncos
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs defense forced three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown, to spark a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos. The win helped the Chiefs hang on to first place in the AFC West.
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 1 hour ago
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Negro Leagues legends Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso and Bud Fowler were among six elected as part of the 2022 class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch announced.
Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati earn football playoff bids
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati earn football playoff bids
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati received bids in the College Football Playoffs on Dec. 31, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced Sunday.
Milwaukee Bucks bring back veteran guard Wesley Matthews
NBA // 2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks bring back veteran guard Wesley Matthews
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran swingman Wesley Matthews has inked a short-term contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.
College basketball: Maryland coach Mark Turgeon steps down after 10-plus seasons
Sports News // 2 days ago
College basketball: Maryland coach Mark Turgeon steps down after 10-plus seasons
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland announced Friday that men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon is stepping down from his position, effective immediately.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchases 77-acre town in Texas
NBA // 2 days ago
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchases 77-acre town in Texas
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban bought the entire town of Mustang, Texas, which sits about 60 miles south of Dallas in Navarro County.
College football: Notre Dame officially elevates Marcus Freeman to head coach
Sports News // 2 days ago
College football: Notre Dame officially elevates Marcus Freeman to head coach
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The University of Notre Dame has officially promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head football coach.
Trail Blazers fire general manager Neil Olshey after workplace investigation
NBA // 2 days ago
Trail Blazers fire general manager Neil Olshey after workplace investigation
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Portland Trail Blazers have fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey following an independent investigation into the franchise's workplace environment.
Cigar Mile, and Starlet top weekend horse racing
Sports News // 3 days ago
Cigar Mile, and Starlet top weekend horse racing
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A shootout between sons of Constitution in the Grade I Cigar Mile at Aqueduct and a trio of Bob Baffert-trained fillies in the Grade I Starlet at Los Alamitos top the weekend horse racing agenda.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati earn football playoff bids
Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati earn football playoff bids
Kittle, Goedert, Kelce lead Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Goedert, Kelce lead Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Brady, Prescott, Mahomes lead Week 13 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Brady, Prescott, Mahomes lead Week 13 quarterback rankings
Chiefs defense sparks win over Broncos
Chiefs defense sparks win over Broncos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement