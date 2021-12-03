Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 3, 2021 / 7:55 PM

College football: Notre Dame officially elevates Marcus Freeman to head coach

By Connor Grott

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The University of Notre Dame has officially promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head football coach.

The school announced the decision Friday morning. Freeman will be introduced Monday during a 2 p.m. EST news conference and will coach the Fighting Irish in their upcoming bowl game.

Advertisement

Freeman was in his first season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator. He replaces Brian Kelly, who left the Irish to become LSU's head coach earlier this week.

"It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame football," Freeman said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful to both Father [John] Jenkins and [athletic director] Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is.

RELATED College football: Notre Dame expected to hire Marcus Freeman as coach

"Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football."

Notre Dame posted a video on social media of Freeman being introduced to the team during a morning workout for the first time as their head coach.

RELATED Brian Kelly accepts LSU's $95 million football coach offer

Freeman played linebacker at Ohio State and served as an assistant coach with Kent State and Purdue before joining Luke Fickell's coaching staff at Cincinnati as defensive coordinator. Freeman spent four seasons with the Bearcats, helping develop the team into a playoff contender.

In his first season at Notre Dame, Freeman has transformed the Irish on the defensive side of the ball. Notre Dame ranks sixth nationally in interceptions (15) and defensive touchdowns (four), seventh in total sacks (40) and 11th in turnovers gained (23) and scoring defense (18.2).

The Irish's 40 team sacks are one shy of the program record of 41 established during the 1996 season.

RELATED College football: Notre Dame's Brian Kelly set to leave Irish, coach LSU

"Marcus' ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process," Swarbrick said in a news release. "I can't wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff."

Advertisement

Notre Dame (11-1) sits No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The independent Irish are idle this week heading into conference championship weekend, with an outside shot to be selected for the playoff.

Latest Headlines

Trail Blazers fire general manager Neil Olshey after workplace investigation
NBA // 1 hour ago
Trail Blazers fire general manager Neil Olshey after workplace investigation
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Portland Trail Blazers have fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey following an independent investigation into the franchise's workplace environment.
Cigar Mile, and Starlet top weekend horse racing
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Cigar Mile, and Starlet top weekend horse racing
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A shootout between sons of Constitution in the Grade I Cigar Mile at Aqueduct and a trio of Bob Baffert-trained fillies in the Grade I Starlet at Los Alamitos top the weekend horse racing agenda.
College football, NFL, soccer, golf lead weekend sports schedule
NFL // 17 hours ago
College football, NFL, soccer, golf lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- College football conference championship games, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a PGA Tour golf tournament highlight the weekend sports schedule. The NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball regular seasons also continue.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson has soreness in surgically repaired foot; return delayed
NBA // 21 hours ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson has soreness in surgically repaired foot; return delayed
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's return to the court has been delayed because of soreness in his surgically repaired foot, the team announced.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put in concussion protocol
NBA // 22 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put in concussion protocol
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out indefinitely after being placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, the team announced.
College football: Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia's head coach
Sports News // 22 hours ago
College football: Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia's head coach
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday he is stepping down from his position after the Cavaliers' upcoming bowl game.
Lakers' LeBron James clears NBA's COVID-19 protocols after two negative tests
NBA // 23 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James clears NBA's COVID-19 protocols after two negative tests
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was cleared to return to the court after a brief stint in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league announced.
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown suspended 3 games for COVID-19 violation
NFL // 1 day ago
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown suspended 3 games for COVID-19 violation
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Antonio Brown was suspended three games for a violation of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, the league announced.
Kittle, Goedert, Kelce lead Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Kittle, Goedert, Kelce lead Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Dallas Goedert and Travis Kelce lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13.
Fantasy football: Brady, Prescott, Mahomes lead Week 13 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Brady, Prescott, Mahomes lead Week 13 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia's head coach
College football: Bronco Mendenhall to step down as Virginia's head coach
Kittle, Goedert, Kelce lead Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Goedert, Kelce lead Week 13 fantasy football tight end rankings
Fantasy football: Brady, Prescott, Mahomes lead Week 13 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Brady, Prescott, Mahomes lead Week 13 quarterback rankings
Pelicans' Zion Williamson has soreness in surgically repaired foot; return delayed
Pelicans' Zion Williamson has soreness in surgically repaired foot; return delayed
College football, NFL, soccer, golf lead weekend sports schedule
College football, NFL, soccer, golf lead weekend sports schedule
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement