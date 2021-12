University of Maryland men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon, shown March 24, 2016, signed a three-year extension in April that was expected to keep him at the school until 2026. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland announced Friday that men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon is stepping down from his position, effective immediately. Turgeon, who had been at the helm of the Terrapins since 2011, signed a three-year contract extension in April that was expected to keep him at the school until 2026. He was set to earn more than $17 million over the length of the deal, but the Baltimore Sun reported the buyout was $5 million if taken before May 1, 2022. Advertisement

"After several in-depth conversations with [athletic director] Damon [Evans], I have decided that the best thing for Maryland basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland basketball," Turgeon said in a statement.

"I have always preached that Maryland basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward."

Danny Manning, who was hired as an assistant coach last year, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, beginning with Maryland's (5-3) game against Northwestern on Sunday.

The school said the decision for Turgeon to step down was a mutual one, and a national search for a new coach will take place after this season.

Turgeon took over at Maryland in 2011 after spending four seasons at Texas A&M and seven at Wichita State. He guided the Terps to a 226-116 record and five NCAA tournament appearances in the last seven seasons.