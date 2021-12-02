Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 9:19 AM

UFC president Dana White tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Butler
UFC president Dana White said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Dana White and members of his immediate family tested positive for COVID-19 after they celebrated Thanksgiving together, the UFC president said.

White, who is vaccinated, announced his positive test result during an appearance Wednesday on the Jim Rome Podcast. He said he realized he lost his sense of smell Sunday when he did his daily cold plunge and steam routine.

"We went up to my place in Maine for Thanksgiving; it's tradition we go up there every Thanksgiving," White said.

"Somebody up there had it, and we get back and we all tested positive for COVID. Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too.

"We got back on Saturday. On Sunday ... I get out of the cold plunge and I get in the steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I couldn't smell anything. So I open the bottle, I start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I'm like yeah, I got no smell. So you know what this means."

White, 52, said he was tested Monday morning and received a positive result. He is now in quarantine with his family. He said he hopes to attend UFC Vegas 44. The event is Saturday in Las Vegas.

"If I test negative, then absolutely positively I'll be there," White said. "I'm going to do the exact protocol that's supposed to be done to make sure I'm clean and can go and be around people again.

"As soon as that's 100% clear, then I'll be back to work."

