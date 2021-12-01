College football: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson follows Lincoln Riley to USC

Several top high school football prospects decommitted from Oklahoma after coach Lincoln Riley announced he took the job at USC. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Lincoln Riley's decision to leave Oklahoma for USC took another turn, with five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson opting to decommit from the Sooners and follow the football coach to the Trojans football program. Nelson announced his decision to commit to the Trojans on Tuesday night on Instagram and Twitter. Advertisement

"Yeah, this feels right," Nelson wrote on the posts, which featured a pictures of him in a Trojans uniform and the words "staying home."

Nelson committed to Oklahoma in July. He announced his de-commitment Monday on social media, but later deleted that post.

The Los Alamitos High School (Los Alamitos, Calif.) star is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 ESPN Junior 300 rankings and the No. 2 prospect in the 247Sports' Top247 rankings. He is the No. 4 player in the Rivals 250 prospect rankings.

Nelson is the No. 2 quarterback in the class, trailing only Arch Manning of New Orleans' Isidore Newman High School.

Seven prospects decommitted from Oklahoma since Riley's departure, but Nelson is the first to follow the coach to Los Angeles.

Fellow five-star recruit Raleek Brown, a running back from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., remains committed to the Sooners, but teased his decommitment on social media.

"Staying home?" Brown tweeted Sunday.

He also posted a photo of himself on Monday, which also featured Riley and Trojans wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons. All three were wearing USC apparel.

Fellow top prospect DeAndre Moore Jr., a wide receiver from Los Alamitos High School, remains committed to Oklahoma. Fellow Los Alamitos wide receiver Makai Lemon joined Nelson in decommitting from the Sooners amid Riley's exit.

Four-star tight end Luke Hasz and three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates remain committed to the Sooners.