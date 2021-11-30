College Football Playoff rankings: UGA, Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati in top four

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, shown during Saturday's game against Ohio State, and the Wolverines will play No. 13 Iowa in this weekend's Big Ten Championship Game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Just days removed from their first win over rival Ohio State in the last decade, the Michigan Wolverines joined Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four of the latest College Football Playoff rankings. After earning a 42-27 upset victory over the Buckeyes at the Big House on Saturday, the Wolverines moved to No. 2 in the selection committee's penultimate CFP rankings, which were unveiled Tuesday night. Advertisement

The final rankings, which will decide the four teams who will compete in the two CFP semifinals games on New Year's Eve, will be revealed Sunday on ESPN.

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs remained at No. 1 for the fifth straight week, followed by Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati. Oklahoma State climbed from seventh to No. 5, while Notre Dame stayed in sixth.

Ohio State slipped from No. 2 to seventh after its crushing loss to the Wolverines. Ole Miss (eighth), Baylor (ninth) and Oregon (10th) rounded out the top 10 of this week's rankings.

Hear now from Gary Barta, chair of the #CFBPlayoff selection committee, as he chatted with @ESPN's @ReceDavis after the reveal of the penultimate Top 25 rankings of the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/KYsnEDYmgr— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021 Advertisement

The Bulldogs improved to 12-0 for the first time since their last national championship season in 1980 with a dominant 45-0 win at Georgia Tech over the weekend. Georgia will play the Crimson Tide in Saturday's Southeastern Conference title game in Atlanta.

Alabama, which edged rival Auburn in four overtimes Saturday, stayed at No. 3 in the rankings. The Crimson Tide, who are the defending national champions, won each of their final three SEC games by seven points or fewer.

Michigan, which is trying to reach the CFP for the first time in school history, will face No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game this weekend.

Cincinnati, hoping to become the first team from a Group of 5 conference to reach the playoff, plays No. 21 Houston at home in Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, is set to play No. 9 Baylor in Saturday's Big 12 title game. With a win, the fifth-ranked Cowboys could leapfrog the unbeaten Bearcats, or move into the top four if Alabama or Cincinnati loses.

The Fighting Irish, who lost head coach Brian Kelly to LSU this week, don't play in a conference championship and will have to wait and see how things unfold with the other contenders.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 30):

1. Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

2. Michigan Wolverines (11-1)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0)

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

8. Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

9. Baylor Bears (10-2)

10. Oregon Ducks (10-2)

11. Michigan State Spartans (10-2)

12. BYU Cougars (10-2)

13. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

14. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

15. Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2)

17. Utah Utes (9-3)

18. North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-3)

19. San Diego State Aztecs (11-1)

20. Clemson Tigers (9-3)

21. Houston Cougars (11-1)

22. Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4)

23. Kentucky Wildcats (9-3)

24. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1)

25. Texas A&M Aggies (8-4)