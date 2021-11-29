Trending
Nov. 29, 2021

College football: Oklahoma Sooners' Spencer Rattler enters NCAA transfer portal

By Connor Grott
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (C), shown Dec. 30, 2020, started all 11 games as a redshirt freshman last season before being benched in 2021. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, a preseason Heisman favorite who was benched early in the 2021 season, announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"Sooner Nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. Special thanks to my family and friends for your support.

"Thank God for the game of football. It's the ultimate team sport and brings people and communities together unlike anything else. At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you."

Rattler started all 11 games for the Sooners as a redshirt freshman last season, recording 3,031 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in the 2020 campaign.

Entering this season, Rattler was a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. However, he was benched for the second consecutive year during the Sooners' Red River Rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns.

Last year, Rattler re-entered the rivalry game and guided the Sooners to a 53-45 overtime win over Texas. This season, true freshman Caleb Williams replaced Rattler in the game and rallied Oklahoma past the Longhorns. Williams kept the starting job after the victory.

Rattler compiled 1,483 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions this season.

The 21-year-old Rattler, a native of Arizona who was the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, will have three years of eligiblity remaining.

Former Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley accepted the head-coaching job at USC on Sunday, and the Sooners have lost multiple commitments since.

