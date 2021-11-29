Trending
Sports News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 10:28 PM

College football: Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer hired as Washington's head coach

By Connor Grott

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer was named the next head coach at Washington, it was announced Monday.

DeBoer replaces former Huskies coach Jimmy Lake, who was fired Nov. 14 after just 13 games at the helm over two seasons. DeBoer heads to Seattle after spending only two seasons at Fresno State, where he compiled a 12-6 combined record.

"My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a storied program and be part of this prestigious institution," DeBoer said in a statement. "The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level."

Before becoming the head coach at Fresno State, DeBoer spent the 2019 campaign as Indiana's offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator under Jeff Tedford at Fresno State for two years.

DeBoer was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year three times during his five-year run as head coach at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, where he had a 67-3 record. He captured three NAIA national titles and four Great Plains Athletic Conference championships at the school.

Lee Marks is expected to serve as the interim head coach for Fresno State after DeBoer's departure.

